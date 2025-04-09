ShazamFest 20 spécial MRC Coaticook

Ticket valid from 3 PM to 11 PM on July 10. 50% discount for residents the MRC of Coaticook . Parking not included.
Friday Adult Ticket MRC Coaticook
$57.50
Ticket valid from 9:00 AM to 3:00 AM on July 11. 50% discount available only for residents of the Coaticook RCM. Parking not included.
FridayTeen (14-17) Ticket MRC Coaticook
$32.50
Ticket valid from 9:00 AM to 3:00 AM on July 11. 50% discount available only for residents of the MRC of Coaticook. Parking not included. All teenagers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Free Kids(0-13) Ticket MRC Coaticook
Free
Child (ages 0–13) Valid at all times from July 10 to 13. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Saturday Adult ticket MRC Coaticook
$65
Ticket valid from 9:00 AM to 3:00 AM on July 12. 50% discount available only for residents of the MRC of Coaticook. Parking not included.
Saturday Teen (14-17) ticket MRC Coaticook
$37.50
Ticket valid from 9:00 AM to 3:00 AM on July 12. 50% discount available only for residents of the MRC of Coaticook. Parking not included. All teenagers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Sunday Free Ticket MRC Coaticook
Free
Ticket valid from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM on July 13. Parking not included
Adult Weekend Ticket MRC Coaticook
$115
Ticket valid from 4:00 pm Thursday July 10th to 11:00 pm Sunday July 13th. Discount available only for residents of the MRC of Coaticook. Parking included.
Teen Weekend Ticket MRC Coaticook
$65
Ticket valid from 4:00 pm Thursday July 10th to 11:00 pm Sunday July 13th. Discount available only for residents of the MRC of Coaticook. Parking not included. All teenagers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Add a donation for Festival Shazam
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!