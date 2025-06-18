Shelburne Soccer Club's Silent Auction

Enjoy a movie night in on us!
Enjoy a movie night in on us!
Complete with a $25 cineplex gift card, popcorn, some non-alcoholic spritzers for mom and dad as well as some kid pop and all the snacks you could need for the whole family! Plus what movie night isn’t complete without some fun glow sticks and those yummy popcorn seasonings?!
Retail value: $65
Scentsy Basket
$25
If you love things that smell good this is for YOU!
3 Scentsy Wax Bars and a gift card for a warmer of your choice!
Thank you to Jenna from Scentsy for this amazing package!
Retail Value (depends your warmer choice): $40+
If you love things that smell good this is for YOU!
3 Scentsy Wax Bars and a gift card for a warmer of your choice!
Thank you to Jenna from Scentsy for this amazing package!
Retail Value (depends your warmer choice): $40+
Summer Fun Basket
$20
Who doesn’t love summer fun?!
This basket included a beach towel, two tumblers, an ice tray to keep those drinks cool, some sunscreen for those sunny days, a candle to keep the bugs away and more!!
Thank you to Giant Tiger for this amazing basket!
retail value: $40
Who doesn’t love summer fun?!
This basket included a beach towel, two tumblers, an ice tray to keep those drinks cool, some sunscreen for those sunny days, a candle to keep the bugs away and more!!
Thank you to Giant Tiger for this amazing basket!
retail value: $40
Custom Ear Protection
$75
Are you a hunter? A swimmer? An avid traveller? A concert lover? Or maybe you have a partner who just snores so loud or teens who blast music way too high?!
This one is for YOU!
Get custom made tailored to your ear - ear protection. Great for protection for hearing and even keeping water out of your ears when you swim!
Thank you to Nancy from Hear Canada for this wonderful item!!
Retail Value: $250
Are you a hunter? A swimmer? An avid traveller? A concert lover? Or maybe you have a partner who just snores so loud or teens who blast music way too high?!
This one is for YOU!
Get custom made tailored to your ear - ear protection. Great for protection for hearing and even keeping water out of your ears when you swim!
Thank you to Nancy from Hear Canada for this wonderful item!!
Retail Value: $250
Shelburne Soccer Club Swag
$35
Get your swag here for the biggest of SSC fans!!!
Items include a custom SSC Hat, SSC Sweater and a custom SSC Loud cup to make all the noise you want plus keep those drinks cool on those hot days!
Thank you to Shelburne Soccer Club and D-12 in Orangeville for providing these amazing items!
Retail Value: $91
Get your swag here for the biggest of SSC fans!!!
Items include a custom SSC Hat, SSC Sweater and a custom SSC Loud cup to make all the noise you want plus keep those drinks cool on those hot days!
Thank you to Shelburne Soccer Club and D-12 in Orangeville for providing these amazing items!
Retail Value: $91
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!