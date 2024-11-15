'Silenced' auction

This picture was drawn by a 15-year-old girl. This child was finally brave enough to speak out about the abuse she has endured. This has been buried inside her since she was 8 or even younger. She has finally found the strength to tell her story and bring awareness about sexual assault crimes towards children especially when its your father. No one ever believed me. As much as I spoke , my words were not heard LOUD enough. The words used in my picture "Shhhdon't tell anyone , not even your mother" is what my father would say to me. I finally found the courage from within and I hope if you're going through the same situation , you'll speak up about it sooner than I did. This is a very sensitive topic. We should never be made to feel SILENCED!!! The money from this silent auction will be going to a resource centre to help battle teenagers in distress. "I AM STRONG. I AM BEAUTIFUL. I KNOW THIS IS NOT MY FAULT. I AM NO LONGER SILENCED"

This picture was drawn by a 15-year-old girl. This child was finally brave enough to speak out about the abuse she has endured. This has been buried inside her since she was 8 or even younger. She has finally found the strength to tell her story and bring awareness about sexual assault crimes towards children especially when its your father. No one ever believed me. As much as I spoke , my words were not heard LOUD enough. The words used in my picture "Shhhdon't tell anyone , not even your mother" is what my father would say to me. I finally found the courage from within and I hope if you're going through the same situation , you'll speak up about it sooner than I did. This is a very sensitive topic. We should never be made to feel SILENCED!!! The money from this silent auction will be going to a resource centre to help battle teenagers in distress. "I AM STRONG. I AM BEAUTIFUL. I KNOW THIS IS NOT MY FAULT. I AM NO LONGER SILENCED"

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