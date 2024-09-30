SHIB Worldwide 50/50 Raffle

Hosted by

SHIB Worldwide 50/50 Raffle

About this raffle

SHIB Educational Platform

Group of 5 tickets
$4.63

SHIB Worldwide 50/50 Raffle tickets
Everything is in SHIB all payouts are in SHIB digital currency. All ticket sales are also in SHIB there your required to have a SHIB wallet to buy tickets. Buy directly from the website shib5050raffle.com

Group of 20 tickets
$18.50

This is a group of twenty tickets each$17.60 Can. Each ticket cost is $0.88 cents Can. 20 tickets in SHIB currently is 520,000 SHIBs which you can buy directly from the website!

Add a donation for SHIB Worldwide 50/50 Raffle

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!