SHIB Educational Platform

Hosted by
About this raffle
SHIB Worldwide 50/50 Raffle tickets
Everything is in SHIB all payouts are in SHIB digital currency. All ticket sales are also in SHIB there your required to have a SHIB wallet to buy tickets. Buy directly from the website shib5050raffle.com
This is a group of twenty tickets each$17.60 Can. Each ticket cost is $0.88 cents Can. 20 tickets in SHIB currently is 520,000 SHIBs which you can buy directly from the website!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!