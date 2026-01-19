Shifting Power in the Middle East with Michael Bauer - Feb 24, 2026 at Beth Sholom Synagogue

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About this event
General admission is $18.00 per person. Please select the number of tickets you would like to purchase.
Presenting Sponsor Opportunities Include:
- Premier placement of your logo on all event-related marketing assets
- Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor during the Welcome Speech
- Reserved seating for you and your VIP guests (6 total)
- Invitation for four to a special breakfast with Michael Bauer
- A Tax Receipt will be given for maximum allowable amount
Gold Sponsor Opportunities Include:
- Logo inclusion on all event-related marketing assets
- Acknowledgment as the Gold Sponsor during the Welcome Speech
- Reserved seating for you and your VIP guests (4 total)
- Invitation for two to a special breakfast with Michael Bauer
- A Tax Receipt will be given for maximum allowable amount
Silver Sponsor Opportunities Include:
- Name listing inclusion on all event-related marketing assets
- Acknowledgment as the Silver Sponsor during the Welcome Speech
- Reserved seating for you and your VIP guests (2 total)
- Invitation for one to a special breakfast with Michael Bauer
- A Tax Receipt will be given for maximum allowable amount
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!