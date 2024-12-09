Shiloh
Shiloh Presents: Legacy 25 Years of Hope Fundraiser Banquet
7000 143 St NW
Edmonton, AB T6H 4P3, Canada
Table
CA$1,200
groupTicketCaption
Purchase a table of 8 seats. Tables purchased receive a $400 charitable donation tax receipt
Purchase a table of 8 seats. Tables purchased receive a $400 charitable donation tax receipt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Individual Ticket
CA$150
Individual Seat. Not eligible for tax receipt
Individual Seat. Not eligible for tax receipt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout