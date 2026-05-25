Shiloh's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Light the flame, control the heat and set the mood with the all-in-one customizable smokeless Ninja Fireside360™. This powerful outdoor heater & fire pit creates a circular heat zone and instant flames on demand.
Value: $600.00
Starting bid
Riders will be picked up at a predetermined location, flown to Shiloh for an afternoon tour and dinner at the camp.
Value: $1500.00
Starting bid
This package comes with a Connor McDavid 16x20 framed autographed 4 Nations gold medal goal photo. Also included is an Upper Deck COA plus card and 11x14 autographed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picture. Comes with a Proam Sports COA.
Value: $2000.00
Starting bid
The legendary Acoustic Guitar from last year's banquet is back! Signed by the previous year's winner, now is your chance to finally claim it as yours!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
The legendary Acoustic Guitar from last year's banquet is back! Signed by the previous year's winner, now is your chance to finally claim it as yours!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
The legendary Acoustic Guitar from last year's banquet is back! Signed by the previous year's winner, now is your chance to finally claim it as yours!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!