Shiloh

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Shiloh

About this event

Sales closed

Shiloh's Silent Auction

Ninja Fireside Outdoor Heater and Firepit with Cover item
Ninja Fireside Outdoor Heater and Firepit with Cover
$100

Starting bid

Light the flame, control the heat and set the mood with the all-in-one customizable smokeless Ninja Fireside360™. This powerful outdoor heater & fire pit creates a circular heat zone and instant flames on demand.


Value: $600.00

Helicopter Ride for 3 to Shiloh item
Helicopter Ride for 3 to Shiloh
$100

Starting bid

Riders will be picked up at a predetermined location, flown to Shiloh for an afternoon tour and dinner at the camp.


Value: $1500.00

McDavid & Nugent-Hopkins Package item
McDavid & Nugent-Hopkins Package
$100

Starting bid

This package comes with a Connor McDavid 16x20 framed autographed 4 Nations gold medal goal photo. Also included is an Upper Deck COA plus card and 11x14 autographed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picture. Comes with a Proam Sports COA.  


Value: $2000.00

Acoustic Guitar item
Acoustic Guitar
$25

Starting bid

The legendary Acoustic Guitar from last year's banquet is back! Signed by the previous year's winner, now is your chance to finally claim it as yours!


Value: Priceless!

Acoustic Guitar 1 item
Acoustic Guitar 1
$25

Starting bid

The legendary Acoustic Guitar from last year's banquet is back! Signed by the previous year's winner, now is your chance to finally claim it as yours!


Value: Priceless!

Acoustic Guitar 2 item
Acoustic Guitar 2
$25

Starting bid

The legendary Acoustic Guitar from last year's banquet is back! Signed by the previous year's winner, now is your chance to finally claim it as yours!


Value: Priceless!

Canmore Condo
$50

Starting bid

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