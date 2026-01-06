Shine Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at no cost.
Sponsor a table of 8 people.
Sponsor half a table of 4 people.
Bronze Sponsors support the foundation of our gala by sponsoring a table and receiving recognition in the event program and on the sponsored table.
Silver Sponsors receive all Bronze benefits, plus a ¼-page advertisement in the event program and additional recognition throughout the event.
Gold Sponsors receive all Silver benefits, plus a ½-page advertisement in the event program, one complimentary gala ticket, and recognition during the program.
Platinum Sponsors receive all Gold benefits, plus a full-page advertisement in the event program, two complimentary gala tickets, prominent recognition throughout the evening, and featured acknowledgment following the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!