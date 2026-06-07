Shinny of Champions Hockey League's Silent Auction (V2)

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Dustin S. $50



Signed by our very own Karen Neil on the First Edition SoC Trading Card Series!



A note from Karen:

"I started playing hockey in June 2024, and at that point I could barely stand on skates—let alone stop. Since then, I’ve taken part in several SOC shinnies, tournaments, and courses, and joined multiple teams, all with the goal of improving my game. Looking back, I’ve come such a long way.

What’s made this journey even more special has been the incredible community around it. I’ve truly loved meeting so many amazing people and have made friendships I know will last a lifetime. Being able to support and encourage others on their own hockey journeys has been just as rewarding—and a true blessing."







