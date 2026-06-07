Shinny of Champions Hockey League
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Shinny of Champions Hockey League

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Shinny of Champions Hockey League

About this event

Sales closed

Shinny of Champions Hockey League's Silent Auction (V2)

Oakley Meta HSTN Prism Black item
Oakley Meta HSTN Prism Black item
Oakley Meta HSTN Prism Black
$445

Starting bid

Donated by SoC's own Sam Chow! These transition sunglasses come with Meta AI allowing you to use voice controls to get answers, take photos, videos, listen to music and all of it through touch controls or hands free.



Signed SoC Jersey (Pink, 2XL) item
Signed SoC Jersey (Pink, 2XL)
$75

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Trish M. $75

This pink Shinny of Champions jersey is hand signed by Vancouver Canuck's Jake DeBrusk!

Size 2XL



Oil Change Service by Roy's Automotive item
Oil Change Service by Roy's Automotive
$50

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Pat M. $45

"Roy’s Automotive offers full repair and maintenance on all makes and models. We run the shop the way we would want to be treated. Honesty is our number one priority. We offer a straight forward and no hidden surprises experience. Our shop rate is $125 per hour and we fully stand behind our work."



Edmonton Oilers Sportiqe Olsen Pride Hoodie (XL) item
Edmonton Oilers Sportiqe Olsen Pride Hoodie (XL) item
Edmonton Oilers Sportiqe Olsen Pride Hoodie (XL) item
Edmonton Oilers Sportiqe Olsen Pride Hoodie (XL)
$45

Starting bid

Thanks to David Salmon for his donation of this cozy Oilers' Olsen Hoodie.

Signature super soft tri-blend fleece fabric: 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon.



Tire Mount & Balance Service by Roy's Automotive item
Tire Mount & Balance Service by Roy's Automotive
$30

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Allison R. $25

"Roy’s Automotive offers full repair and maintenance on all makes and models. We run the shop the way we would want to be treated. Honesty is our number one priority. We offer a straight forward and no hidden surprises experience. Our shop rate is $125 per hour and we fully stand behind our work."



Signed SoC Jersey (Pink, XL) item
Signed SoC Jersey (Pink, XL)
$71

Starting bid

This pink Shinny of Champions jersey is hand signed by Vancouver Canuck's Jake DeBrusk!

Size XL




Signed SoC Hockey Card - Karen Neil item
Signed SoC Hockey Card - Karen Neil item
Signed SoC Hockey Card - Karen Neil
$55

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Dustin S. $50

Signed by our very own Karen Neil on the First Edition SoC Trading Card Series!

A note from Karen:

"I started playing hockey in June 2024, and at that point I could barely stand on skates—let alone stop. Since then, I’ve taken part in several SOC shinnies, tournaments, and courses, and joined multiple teams, all with the goal of improving my game. Looking back, I’ve come such a long way.

What’s made this journey even more special has been the incredible community around it. I’ve truly loved meeting so many amazing people and have made friendships I know will last a lifetime. Being able to support and encourage others on their own hockey journeys has been just as rewarding—and a true blessing."



Signed SoC Hockey Card - Sara Valley item
Signed SoC Hockey Card - Sara Valley item
Signed SoC Hockey Card - Sara Valley
$35

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Randy T. $30

Signed by Sara Valley on the First Edition Limited Series!

Note from Sara:

"I joined the adult learn to play program in an attempt to keep up with my three active boys. Shortly after completing it I took a leap of faith and signed up for the first landmark tournament. My initial response was “What have I done?”. Thankfully it was an incredible experience. Not only did I get to participate in a historic moment but I found a community. I’m grateful to those who continue to grow the program and help others along their hockey journey. I also had the honour of mentoring a session in fall 2025 and enjoyed being able to guide others. I value the mentors who helped me along the way and love that I could give back to the SOC community. Keep doing great things!"



Photo Session - Oak and Moss Photo Co. item
Photo Session - Oak and Moss Photo Co. item
Photo Session - Oak and Moss Photo Co. item
Photo Session - Oak and Moss Photo Co.
$145

Starting bid

This photo session from Steph Donaher owner of Oak & Moss Photo Co, can be used for a family or couples session. Package includes a 60 minute session at one location (within Edmonton) and 30 professionally edited images, with the option to purchase additional if desired.

Value of $450.

See portfolio here:
www.oakmossphotoco.com
instagram.com/oakmossphotoco




Two Oilers Tickets item
Two Oilers Tickets
$225

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Brad L. $215

Oilers' night with the Neils! You could be sitting with Karen and Steve Neil at an Oilers' home game for the 26/27 season. Game TBA after the schedule is released.

Tickets valued at $450 for the pair but a night with these two is priceless.



Signed SoC Card - Wes Schoenberger item
Signed SoC Card - Wes Schoenberger item
Signed SoC Card - Wes Schoenberger
$30

Starting bid

June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Trish M. $25

Signed by Wes on the SoC Limited Series!


Note from Wes:

"I started playing hockey in 2023. While I was in the learn to play program Sam invited me to some Shinnys that would later be called Shinny of Champions. I have had the absolute pleasure of meeting some amazing people. Playing with and against very passionate people. I love this sport and this community."



Trevor Zegras Young Guns Rookie Card item
Trevor Zegras Young Guns Rookie Card item
Trevor Zegras Young Guns Rookie Card
$135

Starting bid

Trevor Zegras Young Guns series card donated by Braden Hermus!


Graded PSA 10, Gem Mint.



Artemi Panarin Young Guns Rookie Card item
Artemi Panarin Young Guns Rookie Card item
Artemi Panarin Young Guns Rookie Card
$135

Starting bid

Chicago Blackhawks Artemi Panarin Young Guns series card donated by Braden Hermus!


Graded PSA Mint 9.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!