Shinny of Champions Hockey League's Silent Auction (V2)

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by SoC's own Sam Chow! These transition sunglasses come with Meta AI allowing you to use voice controls to get answers, take photos, videos, listen to music and all of it through touch controls or hands free.
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Trish M. $75
This pink Shinny of Champions jersey is hand signed by Vancouver Canuck's Jake DeBrusk!
Size 2XL
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Pat M. $45
"Roy’s Automotive offers full repair and maintenance on all makes and models. We run the shop the way we would want to be treated. Honesty is our number one priority. We offer a straight forward and no hidden surprises experience. Our shop rate is $125 per hour and we fully stand behind our work."
Starting bid
Thanks to David Salmon for his donation of this cozy Oilers' Olsen Hoodie.
Signature super soft tri-blend fleece fabric: 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon.
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Allison R. $25
"Roy’s Automotive offers full repair and maintenance on all makes and models. We run the shop the way we would want to be treated. Honesty is our number one priority. We offer a straight forward and no hidden surprises experience. Our shop rate is $125 per hour and we fully stand behind our work."
Starting bid
This pink Shinny of Champions jersey is hand signed by Vancouver Canuck's Jake DeBrusk!
Size XL
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Dustin S. $50
Signed by our very own Karen Neil on the First Edition SoC Trading Card Series!
A note from Karen:
"I started playing hockey in June 2024, and at that point I could barely stand on skates—let alone stop. Since then, I’ve taken part in several SOC shinnies, tournaments, and courses, and joined multiple teams, all with the goal of improving my game. Looking back, I’ve come such a long way.
What’s made this journey even more special has been the incredible community around it. I’ve truly loved meeting so many amazing people and have made friendships I know will last a lifetime. Being able to support and encourage others on their own hockey journeys has been just as rewarding—and a true blessing."
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Randy T. $30
Signed by Sara Valley on the First Edition Limited Series!
Note from Sara:
"I joined the adult learn to play program in an attempt to keep up with my three active boys. Shortly after completing it I took a leap of faith and signed up for the first landmark tournament. My initial response was “What have I done?”. Thankfully it was an incredible experience. Not only did I get to participate in a historic moment but I found a community. I’m grateful to those who continue to grow the program and help others along their hockey journey. I also had the honour of mentoring a session in fall 2025 and enjoyed being able to guide others. I value the mentors who helped me along the way and love that I could give back to the SOC community. Keep doing great things!"
Starting bid
This photo session from Steph Donaher owner of Oak & Moss Photo Co, can be used for a family or couples session. Package includes a 60 minute session at one location (within Edmonton) and 30 professionally edited images, with the option to purchase additional if desired.
Value of $450.
See portfolio here:
www.oakmossphotoco.com
instagram.com/oakmossphotoco
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Brad L. $215
Oilers' night with the Neils! You could be sitting with Karen and Steve Neil at an Oilers' home game for the 26/27 season. Game TBA after the schedule is released.
Tickets valued at $450 for the pair but a night with these two is priceless.
Starting bid
June 6th 1159p Highest Bid: Trish M. $25
Signed by Wes on the SoC Limited Series!
Note from Wes:
"I started playing hockey in 2023. While I was in the learn to play program Sam invited me to some Shinnys that would later be called Shinny of Champions. I have had the absolute pleasure of meeting some amazing people. Playing with and against very passionate people. I love this sport and this community."
Starting bid
Trevor Zegras Young Guns series card donated by Braden Hermus!
Graded PSA 10, Gem Mint.
Starting bid
Chicago Blackhawks Artemi Panarin Young Guns series card donated by Braden Hermus!
Graded PSA Mint 9.
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