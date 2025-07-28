Shop Carousel Players

A 16oz ceramic mug, printed with Carousel Players’ logo from the 1970s.
Heather Grey toque embroidered with the Carousel Players logo.
O/S
100% Acrylic
Black cap embroidered with Carousel Players 1990s logo
O/S
Showcase Carousel Players’ original logo on this powder blue t-shirt. Made of pre-shrunk 100% cotton, this sturdy shirt is ready to go where your imagination takes you!
Available in six sizes – please note that sizes run large.
Showcase Carousel Players’ motto “Theatre You Never Outgrow” on this powder blue t-shirt. Made of pre-shrunk 100% cotton, this sturdy shirt is ready to go where your imagination takes you!
Available in six sizes – please note that sizes run large.
Personalize this tote with your own imagination!
This medium-sized tote bag comes with crayons so that you can colour in the two designs and make it your own. Reflective silver-grey edges add a bit of flash (and safety) to your new to-go bag!
Pop! Pop! image adapted by Marianne Vongboudty from the original illustration by Sue Todd.
Carousel image created by Marianne Vongboudty.
Celebrate 50 Years of Theatre You Never Outgrow with this sturdy canvas tote!
Show off the original Carousel Players logo on this sturdy canvas tote!
Sip in style with this 50th Anniversary Insulated Tumbler. Lined in stainless steel, this insulated cup holds 10oz of hot or cold liquid for you to enjoy on the go!
Five decades of Carousel Players in one place! This book of anecdotes and images tells stories of a company that travelled to the moon and back to bring theatre to young people.
Cover Illustration: Sue Todd
Graphic Design: Natasha Pedros
$
