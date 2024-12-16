Shop Our Seeds!

Do you have a tough, dry and sun/part sun site? I'm a rock garden star with delicate lacy leaves and brilliant, small bright pink & yellow flowers. I may look delicate but I'm really not - I will start blooming in May and will carry on until I get buried with snow. I will grow anywhere from 30-120cm but I am a biennial, meaning I will stay small the first year, flower like crazy the second and die (after dropping my seeds for the next generation). I'm hard to find and some of our volunteers have been looking for me for years.

