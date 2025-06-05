Art Hawkins Disc | Sault Ultimate Players Association
Art Hawkins Disc
$20
Get your very own exclusive disc, uniquely designed for the Art Hawkins Great Canadian Ultimate Game, with all proceeds supporting the Art Hawkins Foundation. Discs will be available for pickup at the field on Monday or Wednesday.
