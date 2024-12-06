Shop to Support Young Women Facing Cancer

Our ‘happy to be here’ tee was made to be worn on your best and worst days. Together, the women of Pink Pearl and our team, came up with this quote to remind us that we are all happy to here. Unisex | Sizes from Small to XL *100% cotton t-shirt *Shipping included (only available in Canada) *Wash inside out with like colours, may be put in the dryer
Stay warm with our winter beanie—because staying cozy should always be this easy! *100% acrylic *Embroidered "happy to be here" *Shipping included (only available in Canada) *Handwash
A bright pink reminder that we are always 'happy to be here' with you! Unisex | Sizes from Small to XL *50% cotton, 50% polyester *Shipping included (only available in Canada) *Wash inside out with like colours, may be put in the dryer
