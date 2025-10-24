Requests from Muslim brothers in prison

About this event
IRES Islamic Calendar with Calgary prayer times, art work from brothers inside, other important days, and more...
This Tuition Fee includes development cost of Self Study Booklet and Postage Fees of the Islamic Correctional Program. These Programs are designed to restore the broken bonds and address the criminogenic needs of our brothers and sisters in jail. Your donation is Zakat Eligible, and Tax Deductible Charity Receipt will be provided.
Judgement Day: Deeds That Light the Way
Author : Imam Omar Suleiman
Publisher : Kube Publishing Ltd
Language : English
Print length : 260 pages - Hardcover
The Ultimatum: Does the Qur'an Command Killing Non-Muslims?
Author : Ahmet Kurucan
Publisher : Blue Dome
Language : English
Print length : 144 pages - Hardcover
Sahih al-Bukhari: (All Volumes in One Book) English Text Only
Author : Imam Bukhari
Publisher : Mohee Uddin
Language : English
Print length : 646 pages - Paperback
Can a Bridge Build Itself?: Essays on Belief and Moral Values
Author : Omer Ergi
Publisher : Tughra Books
Language : English
Print length : 198 pages - Paperback
Those pamphlets are about the various aspects of Islam and present the foremost principles of Islam.
Author : Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
Publisher : Goodword Books
Language : English
Print length : 20 pamphlets - Paperback
** Price is covering the shipping cost. There is no Amazon option.
Pair of Islamic Prayer Thobe and Trousers
Brothers in Drumheller Institution want to pray in Islamic attire, and feel the freedom at least in the chapel rather than praying in jail uniforms. This request has been approved by Drumheller Institution.
Islamic Attar Oil 3pc x 6ml or one 30ml bottle.
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