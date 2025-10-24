Islamic Restoration Society - IRES

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Islamic Restoration Society - IRES

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Requests from Muslim brothers in prison

Islamic Calendar - Arts from brothers inside item
Islamic Calendar - Arts from brothers inside
$10

IRES Islamic Calendar with Calgary prayer times, art work from brothers inside, other important days, and more...

Islamic Correctional Program tuition item
Islamic Correctional Program tuition
$50

This Tuition Fee includes development cost of Self Study Booklet and Postage Fees of the Islamic Correctional Program. These Programs are designed to restore the broken bonds and address the criminogenic needs of our brothers and sisters in jail. Your donation is Zakat Eligible, and Tax Deductible Charity Receipt will be provided.

BOOK: Judgement Day item
BOOK: Judgement Day
$27

Judgement Day: Deeds That Light the Way


Author : Imam Omar Suleiman

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Kube Publishing Ltd

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 260 pages - Hardcover

BOOK: The Ultimatum item
BOOK: The Ultimatum
$33

The Ultimatum: Does the Qur'an Command Killing Non-Muslims?


Author : Ahmet Kurucan

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Blue Dome

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 144 pages - Hardcover

BOOK: Sahih al-Bukhari item
BOOK: Sahih al-Bukhari
$51

Sahih al-Bukhari: (All Volumes in One Book) English Text Only


Author : Imam Bukhari

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Mohee Uddin

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 646 pages - Paperback

BOOK: Can a Bridge Build Itself? item
BOOK: Can a Bridge Build Itself?
$22

Can a Bridge Build Itself?: Essays on Belief and Moral Values


Author : Omer Ergi

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Tughra Books

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 198 pages - Paperback

Explore Islam Pack (20 pamphlets) item
Explore Islam Pack (20 pamphlets)
$25

Those pamphlets are about the various aspects of Islam and present the foremost principles of Islam.

Author : Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Goodword Books

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 20 pamphlets - Paperback

** Price is covering the shipping cost. There is no Amazon option.

Pair of Islamic Prayer Garment item
Pair of Islamic Prayer Garment item
Pair of Islamic Prayer Garment
$56

Pair of Islamic Prayer Thobe and Trousers

Brothers in Drumheller Institution want to pray in Islamic attire, and feel the freedom at least in the chapel rather than praying in jail uniforms. This request has been approved by Drumheller Institution.

Fragrance item
Fragrance
$27

Islamic Attar Oil 3pc x 6ml or one 30ml bottle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!