Cercle Philharmonique de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu inc.

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Cercle Philharmonique de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu inc.

About this event

Show Rétrospective (Souper-spectacle disponible)

35 Rue Saint-Jacques

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3B 2J6, Canada

General Admission Ticket
$40
Tickets allowing you to attend the show with general admission.
General Admission – Reduced Mobility
$40
This option gives you access to seating on low chairs. Please note that this section is not wheelchair accessible.
L'Imprévu - Dinner-Show
$110
This option gives you access to a dinner at L'Imprévu before the show and a ticket for the show. Please note that you must book at the restaurant mentioning that it is for the dinner-show package of the Big Band L'Improviste.
Bottles of sparkling wine (ticket not included)
$50
This option gives you access to a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival. Please note that you must also purchase either a regular ticket or a Dinner & Show package to gain access to the performance.
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