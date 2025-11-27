Show Rétrospective (Souper-spectacle disponible)

This option gives you access to a dinner at L'Imprévu before the show and a ticket for the show. Please note that you must book at the restaurant mentioning that it is for the dinner-show package of the Big Band L'Improviste.

This option gives you access to a dinner at L'Imprévu before the show and a ticket for the show. Please note that you must book at the restaurant mentioning that it is for the dinner-show package of the Big Band L'Improviste.

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