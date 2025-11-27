Cercle Philharmonique de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu inc.
About this event
Show Rétrospective (Souper-spectacle disponible)
35 Rue Saint-Jacques
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3B 2J6, Canada
General Admission Ticket
$40
Tickets allowing you to attend the show with general admission.
Tickets allowing you to attend the show with general admission.
General Admission – Reduced Mobility
$40
This option gives you access to seating on low chairs. Please note that this section is not wheelchair accessible.
This option gives you access to seating on low chairs. Please note that this section is not wheelchair accessible.
L'Imprévu - Dinner-Show
$110
This option gives you access to a dinner at L'Imprévu before the show and a ticket for the show. Please note that you must book at the restaurant mentioning that it is for the dinner-show package of the Big Band L'Improviste.
This option gives you access to a dinner at L'Imprévu before the show and a ticket for the show. Please note that you must book at the restaurant mentioning that it is for the dinner-show package of the Big Band L'Improviste.
Bottles of sparkling wine (ticket not included)
$50
This option gives you access to a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival. Please note that you must also purchase either a regular ticket or a Dinner & Show package to gain access to the performance.
This option gives you access to a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival. Please note that you must also purchase either a regular ticket or a Dinner & Show package to gain access to the performance.
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