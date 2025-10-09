Shriners Canada's 100th Anniversary Travel Silent Auction

Enjoy 9 days and 8 nights of paradise at Garden House 101, an exclusive residence in the Portofino Bayview Grand, nestled in Cancún’s prestigious Hotel Zone.





This oceanfront getaway includes:

✨ Two round-trip business class tickets with Air Canada

✨ A spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa accommodating up to 8 guests

✨ Private access to a large pool, beach towels, and the resort’s restaurant

✨ Direct beach access with breathtaking ocean views





A dream retreat for family or friends: relax in style, soak in the sun, and indulge in the best of Cancún.





Cancun PortoFino Présentation





Air Canada Conditions - Shriners Auction





Reservation subject to availability. To book, please contact Anna Katsafouros.