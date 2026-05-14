SHS Backyard Project

Size Medium

Victoire Jersey Signed by the WHOLE 2025-2026 Team in Dec. 2025 at the Classique Hivernale at l'Hippodrome de Trois-Rivières. Not only did many of these amazing Women Athletes compete in the Olympics taking home silver but,

they are now ALL, the Walter Cup Champions!

We are sooo PROUD of these ladies!

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