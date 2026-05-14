SHS Backyard Project

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A basket filled with amazing products made by our best friends, the bees!
Candles, honey, hydromel and much more!
You will compete against a few staff members for sure!
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This is your chance to own your very own original SHS 100year old key from 1926! This is an incredibly rare item. Will you be the lucky person to own this artifact?
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Here is your chance to own your very own authentic science scale from the science lab! We are keeping 3 but this one could be yours, if you are the top bidder!
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Did you play basketball at SHS in the 90s? Do you just love this authentic 90s gear? Want to own a jersey? Maybe you want your number you played in. There are not that many left. Make a bid now!
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These 2 incredible pieces were brought in by a staff member who bought them in Nova Scotia. Wonderfully well made and beautiful pieces. Better get the highest bid on these!
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Amazing Cutting Board made by a parent of an SHS Student! You will have to fight a few Staff members for this!
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Second Grillfather Cutting Board.
You are lucky there is another one! Check often because Staff are still wanting this cutting board really bad!
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Well isn't this a nice one!
It comes with 2 cheese knives as well.
Once again, made and donated by a student's dad!
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Clever Cheese Board with 2 cheese knives.
This is another very liked object by Staff.
Once again, thank-you so much to this parent who gave us this amazing board they made.
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This is a beautiful piece made for our school's fundraiser by a student's parent.
Who will be the lucky person to bring this home.
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SHS Crest Cheese Board. This one is simple, only wood, no colour, but what a great piece.
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Who does not love a nice melted brie with walnuts and honey (or maple syrup)? This is the perfect addition to your cooking gear.
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Size Medium
Victoire Jersey Signed by the WHOLE 2025-2026 Team in Dec. 2025 at the Classique Hivernale at l'Hippodrome de Trois-Rivières. Not only did many of these amazing Women Athletes compete in the Olympics taking home silver but,
they are now ALL, the Walter Cup Champions!
We are sooo PROUD of these ladies!
Keep checking to make sure you are the top bidder!
Starting bid
This Cataracts Jersey is signed by a few players at the end of the 2025-2026 season at the Arena Gervais Auto.
This jersey looks like SHS' own hockey team jerseys from the 1950s as seen in the picture attached.
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14" x 31" wooden plaque engraved with the 100th anniversary logo. You can paint it of varnish it as you like.
You will fight our commissioner for this!
Starting bid
Charcuterie- French word for cheese-and other fancy shit.
Much liked piece, you better keep checking in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!