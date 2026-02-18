Offered by

Shuswap Cardiac Society

About this shop

Red Gala 2026 Silent Auction & Raffle Shop

Hearing Aid Package
Pay what you can

Donated by Shuswap Hearing Clinic, valued at $6,000

Kintec Gift Card
Pay what you can

$250 Gift Certificates from Kintec

DeMille's Gift Basket
Pay what you can

DeMille's Farm Market gift basket valued at $150

Prestige Inn Gift Card
Pay what you can

Two nights at Prestige Harbourfront Resort valued at $400

Wellness Basket from Guided Heart Home Care
Pay what you can

Guided Heart Home Care basket valued at $150, with comfort treats and a gift certificate

Studio 3 Gift bag
Pay what you can

Gift certificate for hair care, makeup eraser, lotions, valued at $125

MisMacK gift bag
Pay what you can

Makeup lesson and discounts, valued at $180

Spice & Rubs basket
Pay what you can

Van's Grill variety of spices and rubs valued at $90

Artwork
Pay what you can

Valued at $899, donated by Garage Furniture

Relaxation Basket from Bowers Funeral Service
Pay what you can

Donated by Bowers Funeral Services, valued at $150

50/50 Tickets 5 for $10
$10

License 170646

50/50 Tickets 10 for $20
$20

License 170646

50/50 Raffle Tickets single $2 each
$2

License 170646

Sicamous Houseboats Raffle ticket $20
$20

3 night vacation

Add a donation for Shuswap Cardiac Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!