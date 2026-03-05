Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Live Auction - Culinary Experience for 10

Culinary Experience for up to 10 guests by Daniel et Daniel to go alongside a Gin tasting by Joie de Vivre Pink Gin to be hosted in a Tasting Gallery at Parliament and Carlton





Valued at $3000





Host your next event with sophistication and style at The Tasting Gallery. Our event space is designed to accommodate both social and corporate gatherings, ensuring that each occasion is truly memorable. From curated executive dinners to joyous birthday and anniversary celebrations, our dedicated team at Daniel et Daniel crafts customized menus that cater to your service preferences and dietary needs. Your experience is our priority, and we take pride in creating a seamless event that leaves a lasting impression on you and your guests





The experience included





3 x 750ml Joie de Vivre Pink Gin bottles, retail value $50.30 CAD/ea





Distilled in Ontario, Joie de Vivre is a proudly female-founded and award-winning pink gin that blends premium quality with a playful twist. Bursting with lush raspberries, tart cherries, and bright citrus, this vibrant pink gin is smooth, flavourful, and wildly fun. Blush pink and beautifully balanced, Joie de Vivre captures the sparkling joy of living in every sip. Serve chilled, over ice, or in a classic G&T - the perfect way to add a splash of joy to any occasion.