Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - "DREAM" Artwork by Birol Joyce

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Dream is an original artwork by internationally renowned artist Birol Joyce depicting a winter landscape, with a young girl on a swing hanging from a barren tree. There's an ethereal haziness to the young girl, suggesting the recollection of a dream, or a memory of long ago. This sense of a wistful, hazy recollection is emphasized by the lavender and purple undertones of the grey dress, the swirling remnants of a colour now forgotten… a memory of a memory. Dream speaks to something we all share.
Dream - $20,000
Gallery Canvas (Profile 1.5”)
Size: 30" x 40"
Medium: Oil
Optional: Modern Floating Frame
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