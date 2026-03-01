Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - "DREAM" Artwork by Birol Joyce

Dream is an original artwork by internationally renowned artist Birol Joyce depicting a winter landscape, with a young girl on a swing hanging from a barren tree. There's an ethereal haziness to the young girl, suggesting the recollection of a dream, or a memory of long ago. This sense of a wistful, hazy recollection is emphasized by the lavender and purple undertones of the grey dress, the swirling remnants of a colour now forgotten… a memory of a memory. Dream speaks to something we all share.





Dream - $20,000

Gallery Canvas (Profile 1.5”)

Size: 30" x 40"

Medium: Oil

Optional: Modern Floating Frame