Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction 2.0

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228 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2X1
Starting bid
$7000 voucher for Interior Design Service at Sleek Interior Design Inc.
Sleek Interior Design's aim is to create the most incredible, pleasant home with the wow factor added to the top. Every property has its own pulse just like us so my mission is to connect your pulse with your property’s.
I believe that the design must be rooted in reality but should not be a standardised process. We are all unique therefore our homes should be too!
Starting bid
A guided 31-day emotional transformation journal designed to help individuals develop emotional awareness, identify triggers, process emotions, and build healthier emotional responses through daily prompts and reflective exercises
Retail Value: $40
Starting bid
Set of 4 includes:
Retail Value: $67
Starting bid
Viking World Gymnastics Birthday Party Package for up to 20 Children ($830 value)
Enjoy an unforgettable celebration with a Birthday Party at Viking World Gymnastics, a 2-hour experience designed for fun, adventure and stress-free hosting!
This package includes 1 hour of instructor-led activities inside our 14,000 sq. ft. gym (complete with gymnastics, obstacle courses, trampolines, rocking climbing, Viking Warrior zone and so much more), followed by 1 hour in the decorated party room.
For more info, please visit www.vikingworld.ca. A thrilling, energetic and memorable party awaits your young Viking crew!
[Party date must be booked by April 30, 2026, with celebrations available anytime in 2026 and 2027.]
Starting bid
- 90-minute prosecco cruise on our single floor yacht for up to 12 passengers.
- Valued at $1,788. (12 X $149 per person)
Package will be valid for bookings from Monday to Thursday
Starting bid
Silver Membership Luxury Matchmaking Service by Lyons Elite Matchmaking
Value: $55,000
Our luxury matchmaking services are highly personalized and discreet. Each client undergoes a thorough screening and consultation process to ensure alignment in values, lifestyle, and relationship goals.
The Silver Membership is subject to a private consultation and mutual acceptance process to maintain the integrity and quality of our curated network.
This package is designed for individuals genuinely seeking a committed, long-term relationship.
Starting bid
Travel Planning Services for any destination of choice (up to two weeks)
Unique & Personalized Trips and Experiences Designed by "Travel Design By Leila Lavaee" for A Worry-free Luxury Travel
We are a boutique travel concierge and full-service agency to create once-in-a-lifetime travels and experiences for you.
Value: $950
Starting bid
A 1-hour private studio session with Jérôme Scullin - an award-recognized portrait photographer.
A perfect gift for families with up to 4 children (ages 1+), includes a 12x12” handcrafted black-and-white fine art portrait.
Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Dream is an original artwork by internationally renowned artist Birol Joyce depicting a winter landscape, with a young girl on a swing hanging from a barren tree. There's an ethereal haziness to the young girl, suggesting the recollection of a dream, or a memory of long ago. This sense of a wistful, hazy recollection is emphasized by the lavender and purple undertones of the grey dress, the swirling remnants of a colour now forgotten… a memory of a memory. Dream speaks to something we all share.
Dream - $20,000
Gallery Canvas (Profile 1.5”)
Size: 30" x 40"
Medium: Oil
Optional: Modern Floating Frame
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 16 1/2
Chest: 39-42
Waist: 38-40
Bottom: 39-42
Sleeve length from center back: 35 3/4
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 17
Chest: 42-44
Waist: 41-43
Bottom: 42-44
Sleeve length from center back: 36 3/4
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 17 1/2
Chest: 44-46
Waist: 43-45
Bottom: 44-46
Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 15 1/2
Chest: 39-41
Waist: 37-39
Bottom: 39-41
Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/2
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 16
Chest: 41-43
Waist: 39-41
Bottom: 41-43
Sleeve length from center back: 35 1/2
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 16 1/2
Chest: 42-44
Waist: 40-42
Bottom: 42-44
Sleeve length from center back: 36
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 17
Chest: 44-46
Waist: 42-44
Bottom: 44-46
Sleeve length from center back: 37
Value: $129.98
Starting bid
$350 towards a Filler or PRP Treatment
*excluding Fillers Nose
This will also include:
Physician Consultation
Professional Skin Analysis & Product Consultation
Professional Make-Up Application
Total Value: $350.00
Starting bid
Title: I Can Do Mountains, Too III, 2024
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Size: 30" x 36" H
Price: $4450 CAD
Starting bid
Effortlessly elegant and timeless, the Versailles Set is a sophisticated two-piece ensemble designed to enhance the feminine silhouette. Crafted from premium sculpting fabric with subtle tummy control, the one-piece features refined shell-inspired cups and can be worn strapless or with straps. Paired with its flowing matching cover-up, it transforms seamlessly into an elegant dress. A versatile statement piece perfect for resort escapes, summer evenings, or elevated occasions.
SIZE: M/L
COLOR: Black
VALUE: $300
INSTAGRAM: @esencia_artwear
Starting bid
The centerpiece of the evening's final performance, this exquisite princess ball gown was painted live by internationally renowned artist Birol Joyce, creating a visually stunning, one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. Following the performance, the gown was further decorated with the addition of 1,000 flowers, each carefully adorned by hand.
Size: 10
Valued: $3,000
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