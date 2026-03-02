Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Bamboo Loungewear Set

Olivine Women premium naturally cooling bamboo Loungewear set Value 157$





Milena Boo was created for women, by a woman, with a vision for creating positive change in other women's lives offering them naturally cooling and ultra-soft bamboo clothing that supports both their style and well-being.cause true luxury is How you feel ! And as a mother Of three boys,SickKids holds a deeply special place in our family’s heart. And this is a small contribution to support the vital work they do for children and families.