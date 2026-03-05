Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Bloss Amara Vienne's Resin Art

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Original hand-crafted resin art canvas by Bloss Amara Vienne. This large-scale contemporary piece features layered resin with luminous depth and prismatic reflections that shift with light and viewing angle. The composition blends abstract fluid movement with crystalline textures, creating a visually striking statement piece suitable for modern interiors, galleries, or luxury spaces. Each piece is one-of-a-kind due to the natural flow and curing process of resin.
Dimensions: 36 in × 48 in (91 cm × 122 cm)
Value $2000
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