Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Children Birthday Party Package

Viking World Gymnastics Birthday Party Package for up to 20 Children ($830 value)



Enjoy an unforgettable celebration with a Birthday Party at Viking World Gymnastics, a 2-hour experience designed for fun, adventure and stress-free hosting!

This package includes 1 hour of instructor-led activities inside our 14,000 sq. ft. gym (complete with gymnastics, obstacle courses, trampolines, rocking climbing, Viking Warrior zone and so much more), followed by 1 hour in the decorated party room.





For more info, please visit www.vikingworld.ca. A thrilling, energetic and memorable party awaits your young Viking crew!



[Party date must be booked by April 30, 2026, with celebrations available anytime in 2026 and 2027.]



