Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Couture Gown by Maya Charbin

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A statement of strength and grace, this striking one-shoulder couture gown is crafted in luminous crimson satin, designed to capture light and movement with every step.
Elegant yet powerful, this piece embodies confidence, resilience, and beauty a tribute to the brave hearts of SickKids.
One-of-a-kind design
Hand-finished couture detailing
Structured bodice with sculptural shoulder
Luxurious satin with dramatic movement
Designed and created by Maya Charbin
Estimated Value: $3,500 CAD
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