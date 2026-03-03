Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Couture Gown by Maya Charbin

A statement of strength and grace, this striking one-shoulder couture gown is crafted in luminous crimson satin, designed to capture light and movement with every step.

Elegant yet powerful, this piece embodies confidence, resilience, and beauty a tribute to the brave hearts of SickKids.





One-of-a-kind design

Hand-finished couture detailing

Structured bodice with sculptural shoulder

Luxurious satin with dramatic movement

Designed and created by Maya Charbin





Estimated Value: $3,500 CAD