Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Dean Davidson

Imbued with endless styling potential, this double-sided pendant features faceted Rainbow Moonstone and Midnight Blue gemstones with Pavé detailing. A statement on its own, this piece also plays well with other stackable chains
Metal: DD Signature high-polish gold finish over high-quality brass.
Gemstone: Double-sided Rainbow Moonstone (Semi-Precious) and Midnight Blue (Man-Made).
Chain Length: 14" - 32" (adjustable)
Pendant Width: 0.63" / 16mm
The Signature Large Knockout Studs feature multi-faceted, brilliant-cut gemstones that make an impact for both day and night.
Designed for day or night with high polish gold-plated brass.
Gemstone diameter ~10 mm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!