Sickkids Fired Up Gala

Hosted by

Sickkids Fired Up Gala

About this event

Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Dean Davidson

Dean Davidson Ipanema Pendant item
Dean Davidson Ipanema Pendant item
Dean Davidson Ipanema Pendant
$40

Starting bid

Imbued with endless styling potential, this double-sided pendant features faceted Rainbow Moonstone and Midnight Blue gemstones with Pavé detailing. A statement on its own, this piece also plays well with other stackable chains

Metal: DD Signature high-polish gold finish over high-quality brass.

Gemstone: Double-sided Rainbow Moonstone (Semi-Precious) and Midnight Blue (Man-Made).

Chain Length: 14" - 32" (adjustable)
Pendant Width: 0.63" / 16mm

Dean Davidson Signature Large Knockout Studs - Midnight Blue item
Dean Davidson Signature Large Knockout Studs - Midnight Blue item
Dean Davidson Signature Large Knockout Studs - Midnight Blue
$25

Starting bid

The Signature Large Knockout Studs feature multi-faceted, brilliant-cut gemstones that make an impact for both day and night.

Designed for day or night with high polish gold-plated brass.

Gemstone diameter ~10 mm.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!