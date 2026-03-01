Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Eloquence Medical Aesthetics

At Eloquence Medical Aesthetics, our advanced laser treatments use state-of-the-art technology to safely and effectively address a range of skin concerns from unwanted hair and wrinkles to pigmentation and vascular issues. Whether you're looking for long-term hair removal or skin rejuvenation, our medical-grade lasers deliver visible, lasting results with minimal downtime.





Eloquence Medical Aesthetics is proud to support the SickKids Fired Up Gala and the incredible work being done for children and their families.



Our Vaughan-based medical aesthetics clinic is led by Afsaneh Ahmadi, RN, and is dedicated to providing safe, medical-grade laser treatments with natural, results-driven outcomes.



The $1,000 gift certificate is valid toward a customized laser treatment package. Consultation required. Appointment necessary. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.