Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Family Photoshoot by Nadtochiy Photography

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gift Certificate Value: $700
This certificate includes a curated family portrait session designed to feel effortless and look timeless. Expect natural direction, beautiful light, and a gallery that tells your family’s story.
Includes
• Pre-session planning (wardrobe + location guidance)
• Family photo session in Toronto / GTA
• Professionally edited image gallery delivered online
Redeem by: December 31, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!