Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Family Photoshoot by Nadtochiy Photography

Nadtochiy Photography Signature Family Portrait Experience item
Nadtochiy Photography Signature Family Portrait Experience item
Nadtochiy Photography Signature Family Portrait Experience item
Nadtochiy Photography Signature Family Portrait Experience
$70

Starting bid

Gift Certificate Value: $700
This certificate includes a curated family portrait session designed to feel effortless and look timeless. Expect natural direction, beautiful light, and a gallery that tells your family’s story.
Includes
• Pre-session planning (wardrobe + location guidance)
• Family photo session in Toronto / GTA
• Professionally edited image gallery delivered online

Redeem by: December 31, 2026

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