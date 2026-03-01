Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Injex Beauty Clinics Botox Package (50 units)

The Botox package (50 units) valued at $500

At Injex Beauty, we offer advanced wrinkle reduction treatments designed to soften fine lines, smooth deep creases, and restore a youthful glow. Our expert team specializes in safe and effective anti-wrinkle injections that deliver natural results without surgery or long recovery times.

Say goodbye to fine lines with our gentle, non-invasive, and deep wrinkle treatments — designed to keep your natural beauty shining through. Ideal for those beginning to notice expression lines, this wrinkle treatment helps relax targeted muscles, gently smoothing wrinkles while preserving your authentic expressions.