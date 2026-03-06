Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Interior Design by Sleek Interior Design Inc.

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About this event
Starting bid
$7000 voucher for Interior Design Service at Sleek Interior Design Inc.
Sleek Interior Design's aim is to create the most incredible, pleasant home with the wow factor added to the top. Every property has its own pulse just like us so my mission is to connect your pulse with your property’s.
I believe that the design must be rooted in reality but should not be a standardised process. We are all unique therefore our homes should be too!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!