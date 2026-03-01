Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - John Cooper Stained Glass

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What sets the Naturescope apart is the insect wings that are inside the inner wheel.
“The Naturescope is made with the back wheel closest to the optic field content consisting of two discs of wafer thin glass, between which is sandwiched all manner of things from nature. For example I use insect parts, particularly butterfly wings, blossoms from flowers, leaves from trees… I was thinking of using feathers but haven’t done any of those yet.” John Cooper.
Starting bid
Seeing Stars Kaleidoscope has a diamond shaped barrel with a closed eyepiece. By spinning the wheels, the viewer is dazzled by glorious Stars! Hence, Seeing Stars!
“The seeing Stars the seeing stars is my favourite Kaleidoscope of all my Kaleidoscope designs. It is an elongated diamond with one stem coming out at the apex of the point of the diamond. I like it because as you spin the wheels there forms a star shape on each corner so there are two stars; these morph into pentagrams as it expands: one expands while the other contracts… it’s quite beautiful!” – John Cooper
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