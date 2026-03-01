Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - John Cooper Stained Glass

What sets the Naturescope apart is the insect wings that are inside the inner wheel.





“The Naturescope is made with the back wheel closest to the optic field content consisting of two discs of wafer thin glass, between which is sandwiched all manner of things from nature. For example I use insect parts, particularly butterfly wings, blossoms from flowers, leaves from trees… I was thinking of using feathers but haven’t done any of those yet.” John Cooper.



