Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Family Workbooks by Patricia Lavigne

Set of 4 includes:

Family Date Night Workbook: An interactive family workbook that helps children learn budgeting skills and event planning while encouraging quality family time. Includes planning tools, budgeting charts, and activity ideas that support responsibility and family connection.

Family Unit Workbook: A parenting-focused workbook designed to strengthen the family foundation through understanding parenting styles, nurturing roles, and shared responsibilities. Includes guided exercises to promote values, respect, and teamwork within the family.

Family Meetings Workbook: A structured workbook that supports effective family communication and problem-solving. Provides tools and guidance for running family meetings, encouraging open dialogue, setting expectations, and resolving challenges collaboratively.