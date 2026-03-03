Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Luxury Matchmaking Services

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Silver Membership Luxury Matchmaking Service by Lyons Elite Matchmaking
Value $55000
Our luxury matchmaking services are highly personalized and discreet. Each client undergoes a thorough screening and consultation process to ensure alignment in values, lifestyle, and relationship goals.
The Silver Membership is subject to a private consultation and mutual acceptance process to maintain the integrity and quality of our curated network.
This package is designed for individuals genuinely seeking a committed, long-term relationship
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