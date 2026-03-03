Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Luxury Matchmaking Services

Silver Membership Luxury Matchmaking Service by Lyons Elite Matchmaking





Value $55000





Our luxury matchmaking services are highly personalized and discreet. Each client undergoes a thorough screening and consultation process to ensure alignment in values, lifestyle, and relationship goals.



The Silver Membership is subject to a private consultation and mutual acceptance process to maintain the integrity and quality of our curated network.



This package is designed for individuals genuinely seeking a committed, long-term relationship