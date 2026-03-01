Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Metal Sphere Silver Edition

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Title: Metal Sphere Silver Edition
Medium: Acrylic and mixed media on wooden panel
Size: 30 x 30 inches
Value: $20,000
Metal Sphere Silver Edition is part of an exceptionally limited series of only five works created in this scale, marking a rare and unrepeatable moment within the artist’s evolving body of work. No prints or reproductions will be produced, preserving its integrity and quiet exclusivity as a true original.
Layered in acrylic and mixed media on wooden panel, the piece reflects a thoughtful balance of material texture and restrained strength. Once placed, it will not be recreated, making this a meaningful opportunity to acquire a singular work from this series.
Mais Al-Sheikhly is a Toronto based contemporary artist originally from Baghdad whose work resists categorization and transcends trend. Shaped by her journey between cultures, she has developed a visual language that is entirely her own, one that cannot be imitated, substituted, or mistaken.
Her layered abstractions carry a rare presence, emerging from a process that is both deeply personal and technically deliberate. Each work feels inevitable yet unrepeatable, existing as a singular moment in her evolving practice. In a contemporary landscape often defined by repetition, her voice remains distinctive, refined, and enduring.
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