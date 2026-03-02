Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - K&V Kitchen Catering Dinner For Two

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Private Chef catering service of Dinner for two by K&V Kitchen Catering and Events, Value of $700.00
For all your special occasions, turn to the seasoned culinary specialists at K & V Kitchen. We have a professional team of event catering personnel who can create a memorable gastronomic experience for you and your guests. We serve functions such as weddings, private parties, corporate events, and more festivities just for you.
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