Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - MORAINE RED 2014 (3000ml)

Moraine Red is produced with 51% Baco Noir and 49% Maréchal Foch as a new interpretation of the Oak Ridges Moraine. The vineyards grow on clay-loam soils that give the wine complex notes while preserving the fragrance and freshness of grapes. Medium ruby in colour, this is an “people and food friendly” wine with a smooth tannin structure. Aromas of red cherry, cranberry, strawberry and raspberry mesh into flavors of black current, plum, blueberry and dried herbs on the palate with well sustained bright acidity.