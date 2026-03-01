Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - "Not For Every One" Artwork by ANKAS Creations

Titled ‘Not For Every One.’

Size: 24 x 30 x 1.5 inches

Materials: Acrylic, textured mediums, and metallic detailing on deep profile canvas.

This original artwork explores individuality, strength, and the courage to exist unapologetically.

Retail Value: $850





ANKAS Creations is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist creating emotionally textured works that explore identity, resilience, and feminine power. Each piece is original and handcrafted with layered mediums and intentional symbolism.