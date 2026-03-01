Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - "Not For Every One" Artwork by ANKAS Creations

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Titled ‘Not For Every One.’
Size: 24 x 30 x 1.5 inches
Materials: Acrylic, textured mediums, and metallic detailing on deep profile canvas.
This original artwork explores individuality, strength, and the courage to exist unapologetically.
Retail Value: $850
ANKAS Creations is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist creating emotionally textured works that explore identity, resilience, and feminine power. Each piece is original and handcrafted with layered mediums and intentional symbolism.
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