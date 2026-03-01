Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - "Not For Every One" Artwork by ANKAS Creations

"Not For Every One" Artwork by ANKAS Creations item
"Not For Every One" Artwork by ANKAS Creations item
"Not For Every One" Artwork by ANKAS Creations
$90

Starting bid

Titled ‘Not For Every One.’

Size: 24 x 30 x 1.5 inches

Materials: Acrylic, textured mediums, and metallic detailing on deep profile canvas.

This original artwork explores individuality, strength, and the courage to exist unapologetically.

Retail Value: $850


ANKAS Creations is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist creating emotionally textured works that explore identity, resilience, and feminine power. Each piece is original and handcrafted with layered mediums and intentional symbolism.

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