Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Queens Habour Giftcard

Queens Harbour is a 23,000 sq. ft. MediterAsian restaurant on Toronto’s waterfront, featuring an interactive sushi bar, three unique cocktail bars, and Canada’s largest retractable rooftop patio. Our brand is built on social dining, immersive experiences, and a vibrant atmosphere that transitions seamlessly from day to night, & we’re building an elite team to bring this vision to life.



Our culinary approach blends Mediterranean soul with the rich traditions & flavours of Asian gastronomy, rooted in fire, balance, and bold flavour. Dishes are crafted to be shared and savoured, layered with spice, texture, and unexpected harmony. Smoke, citrus, umami, and heat all find their place in a menu that evolves with the seasons but stays true to its spirit: vibrant, elevated, and endlessly memorable. This is where food becomes an experience, and every bite deepens the story.