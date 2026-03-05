Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Rise With Hope 2 by Wendy Lu

Rise With Hope 2

Acrylic on canvas

24 x 24 inches

2026

Value $500





Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, and digital art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from York University. Her work combines craftsmanship, expertise, imagination, and experimentation, applying diverse techniques across mediums. Proficient in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers, she creates layered, textured imagery through collage, glazing, impasto, and assemblage. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy establishes a distinctive artistic voice that bridges traditions with contemporary expression, offering imaginative perspectives shaped by her lived experience, versatile skills, and creative vision.



Art is powerful, experiential and experimental. I would like to make a positive difference in people’s lives, advocate for social change and build better communities. My hearing journey helps me to be confident, strong, brave, and courageous. I am optimistic about my great strengths to express my creative imagination and overcome my hearing disability with perseverance. I use my creative expressions to raise awareness about social issues, inspire positive transformations, explore how artistic endeavors contribute to activism, promote awareness, and ignite meaningful conversations. I use art as a tool for social awareness to express my creative concepts, bolster my confidence and strengthen my mental health. I strive to improve the quality of my artworks with my strong work ethics, superb abilities, unique styles, versatile techniques, and excellent skills. I hope that my artworks will increase awareness of accessibility issues, bring harmony to diverse communities and encourage businesses to be accessible for people with disabilities.