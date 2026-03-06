Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Rosé 2023 (1 Case)

Rosé 2023 item
Rosé 2023
$30

Starting bid

Cabernet franc and Dornfelder create a dry, refreshing Rosé with hints of red fruit. Perfect for a hot day by the lake!
13.5% alc./vol.

Rosé 2023 (Copy) item
Rosé 2023 (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Cabernet franc and Dornfelder create a dry, refreshing Rosé with hints of red fruit. Perfect for a hot day by the lake!
13.5% alc./vol.

Rosé 2023 (Copy) (Copy) item
Rosé 2023 (Copy) (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Cabernet franc and Dornfelder create a dry, refreshing Rosé with hints of red fruit. Perfect for a hot day by the lake!
13.5% alc./vol.

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