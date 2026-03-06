Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Rosé 2023 (1 Case)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Cabernet franc and Dornfelder create a dry, refreshing Rosé with hints of red fruit. Perfect for a hot day by the lake!
13.5% alc./vol.
Starting bid
Cabernet franc and Dornfelder create a dry, refreshing Rosé with hints of red fruit. Perfect for a hot day by the lake!
13.5% alc./vol.
Starting bid
Cabernet franc and Dornfelder create a dry, refreshing Rosé with hints of red fruit. Perfect for a hot day by the lake!
13.5% alc./vol.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!