Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Live Auction - The Nolita Crossbody Bag

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The Nolita Crossbody is an evening essential designed with understated elegance. Handcrafted in the USA from sustainably sourced wild American Alligator, its compact silhouette is accented by a polished gold chain strap that adjusts for the perfect fit. Inside, a supple lamb leather lining conceals six card slots and a zip pocket, ensuring organization without bulk. Designed to complement stylish outings, the Nolita balances practicality and refinement, making it a versatile accessory for both classy days and elevated evenings.
Retail Value $3260
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