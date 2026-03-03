Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Live Auction - The Nolita Crossbody Bag

The Nolita Crossbody is an evening essential designed with understated elegance. Handcrafted in the USA from sustainably sourced wild American Alligator, its compact silhouette is accented by a polished gold chain strap that adjusts for the perfect fit. Inside, a supple lamb leather lining conceals six card slots and a zip pocket, ensuring organization without bulk. Designed to complement stylish outings, the Nolita balances practicality and refinement, making it a versatile accessory for both classy days and elevated evenings.

Retail Value $3260