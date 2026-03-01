Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Two Saint Photography

Luxury Pet Portrait Experience by Two Saints Photography
Niagara’s Award-Winning Pet Photographer
This exclusive experience includes a custom outdoor pet photography session designed around your dog’s personality and your vision. From the very beginning, thoughtful attention is given to location, light, and comfort, ensuring a relaxed and joyful experience for both pets and their people.
Your session includes:
- A 90-minute custom photography experience in a beautiful natural setting
Professional guidance before, during, and after the session
- A $400 artwork credit to be used toward handcrafted wall art or heirloom albums
- A private image reveal and ordering appointment
- The opportunity to create museum-quality artwork to celebrate your pet
This is more than a photo session — it’s a chance to create timeless artwork that honours the connection you share with your pet.
Total value: $695
The session must be booked within 12 months. The session is NOT transferable. Artwork and digital purchased separately using credit.
Luxury Pet Portrait Experience by Two Saints Photography
Niagara’s Award-Winning Pet Photographer
This exclusive experience includes a custom outdoor pet photography session designed around your dog’s personality and your vision. From the very beginning, thoughtful attention is given to location, light, and comfort, ensuring a relaxed and joyful experience for both pets and their people.
Your session includes:
- A 90-minute custom photography experience in a beautiful natural setting
Professional guidance before, during, and after the session
- A $400 artwork credit to be used toward handcrafted wall art or heirloom albums
- A private image reveal and ordering appointment
- The opportunity to create museum-quality artwork to celebrate your pet
This is more than a photo session — it’s a chance to create timeless artwork that honours the connection you share with your pet.
Total value: $695
The session must be booked within 12 months. The session is NOT transferable. Artwork and digital purchased separately using credit.