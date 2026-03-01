Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - Two Saint Photography

Luxury Pet Portrait Experience by Two Saints Photography

Niagara’s Award-Winning Pet Photographer





This exclusive experience includes a custom outdoor pet photography session designed around your dog’s personality and your vision. From the very beginning, thoughtful attention is given to location, light, and comfort, ensuring a relaxed and joyful experience for both pets and their people.





Your session includes:

A 90-minute custom photography experience in a beautiful natural setting

Professional guidance before, during, and after the session

A $400 artwork credit to be used toward handcrafted wall art or heirloom albums

A private image reveal and ordering appointment

The opportunity to create museum-quality artwork to celebrate your pet

This is more than a photo session — it’s a chance to create timeless artwork that honours the connection you share with your pet.





Total value: $695

The session must be booked within 12 months. The session is NOT transferable. Artwork and digital purchased separately using credit.