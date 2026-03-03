Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala

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Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - White Dress Shirts

Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 15 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 15 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 15 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 15 1/2
$20

Starting bid

Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions. 
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.


Measurements

Neck: 15 1/2

Chest: 36-38

Waist: 35-37

Bottom: 36-38

Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/4

Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16
$20

Starting bid

Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions. 
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.


Measurements

Neck: 16

Chest: 37-39

Waist: 36-38

Bottom: 37-38

Sleeve length from center back: 35

Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 16 1/2
$20

Starting bid

Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions. 
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.


Measurements

Neck: 16 1/2

Chest: 39-42

Waist: 38-40

Bottom: 39-42

Sleeve length from center back: 35 3/4

Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17
$20

Starting bid

Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions. 
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.


Measurements

Neck: 17

Chest: 42-44

Waist: 41-43

Bottom: 42-44

Sleeve length from center back: 36 3/4


Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 1/2 item
Organic Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Slim Fit size 17 1/2
$20

Starting bid

Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions. 
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.


Measurements

Neck: 17 1/2

Chest: 44-46

Waist: 43-45

Bottom: 44-46

Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2

Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 15 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 15 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 15 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 15 1/2
$20

Starting bid

Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe. 
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night. 
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.


Measurements

Neck: 15 1/2

Chest: 39-41

Waist: 37-39

Bottom: 39-41

Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/2

Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16
$20

Starting bid

Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe. 
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night. 
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.


Measurements

Neck: 16

Chest: 41-43

Waist: 39-41

Bottom: 41-43

Sleeve length from center back: 35 1/2

Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 16 1/2
$20

Starting bid

Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe. 
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night. 
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.


Measurements

Neck: 16 1/2

Chest: 42-44

Waist: 40-42

Bottom: 42-44

Sleeve length from center back: 36

Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17
$20

Starting bid

Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe. 
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night. 
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.


Measurements

Neck: 17

Chest: 44-46

Waist: 42-44

Bottom: 44-46

Sleeve length from center back: 37

Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 1/2 item
Cotton-Sateen White Dress Shirt Comfort Fit size 17 1/2
$20

Starting bid

Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe. 
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night. 
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.


Measurements

Neck: 17 1/2

Chest: 46-48

Waist: 44-46

Bottom: 46-48

Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2

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