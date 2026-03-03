Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - White Dress Shirts

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Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 15 1/2
Chest: 36-38
Waist: 35-37
Bottom: 36-38
Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/4
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 16
Chest: 37-39
Waist: 36-38
Bottom: 37-38
Sleeve length from center back: 35
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 16 1/2
Chest: 39-42
Waist: 38-40
Bottom: 39-42
Sleeve length from center back: 35 3/4
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 17
Chest: 42-44
Waist: 41-43
Bottom: 42-44
Sleeve length from center back: 36 3/4
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 17 1/2
Chest: 44-46
Waist: 43-45
Bottom: 44-46
Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 15 1/2
Chest: 39-41
Waist: 37-39
Bottom: 39-41
Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/2
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 16
Chest: 41-43
Waist: 39-41
Bottom: 41-43
Sleeve length from center back: 35 1/2
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 16 1/2
Chest: 42-44
Waist: 40-42
Bottom: 42-44
Sleeve length from center back: 36
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 17
Chest: 44-46
Waist: 42-44
Bottom: 44-46
Sleeve length from center back: 37
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 17 1/2
Chest: 46-48
Waist: 44-46
Bottom: 46-48
Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2
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