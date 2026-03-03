Sickkids Fired Up Gala's Silent Auction - White Dress Shirts

Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.

Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.

Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.

Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.





Measurements

Neck: 15 1/2

Chest: 39-41

Waist: 37-39

Bottom: 39-41

Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/2