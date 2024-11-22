side by side Art Lottery

Grants admission for one to the in-person festivities at Union Gallery and includes a draw ticket for a $100 artwork. Join the party at 3pm and the draw for $100 artworks will begin promptly at 4pm.
Admission for 1 + $200 Art Draw Ticket (1-3pm)
CA$225
Grants admission for one to the in-person festivities at Union Gallery and includes a draw ticket for a $200 artwork. The draw for $200 artworks will begin promptly at 1pm and the party will follow!
Add-on or Proxy: $100 Art Draw Ticket (4-5pm)
CA$100
This ticket does not grant admission to the event. Event guests who would like to purchase an additional art draw ticket may select this option -OR- it may be used as a proxy ticket. Proxy ticket holders will be called on the phone when their ticket is drawn to make their selection. The $100 art draw will take place from 4-5pm.
Add-on or Proxy: $200 Art Draw Ticket (1-2pm)
CA$200
This ticket does not grant admission to the event. Event guests who would like to purchase an additional art draw ticket may select this option -OR- it may be used as a proxy ticket. Proxy ticket holders will be called on the phone when their ticket is drawn to make their selection. The $200 art draw will take place from 1-2pm.
Union Gallery Tote Bag
CA$20
A sturdy limited edition tote bag screenprinted locally by Ironclad Printing Company. This retro thumb design is by Abby Nowakowski and pays homage to the gallery's early 90s roots and the advocacy that started it all! Pickup available now at UG. Shipping available (select add-on below).
EXIST lapel pin by Adrien Crossman
CA$20
Limited edition wearable art by UG visiting artist, Adrien Crossman: a gold plated lapel pin with black enamel fill and a rubber clutch. Pickup available now at UG. Shipping available (select add-on below).
Shipping add-on
CA$10
Purchasing a tote bag or lapel pin and in need of shipping? Include this add-on with your purchase. NOTE: Solidarity with striking Canada Post workers! Shipments will go out mid-January earliest and not until after the strike is complete.
