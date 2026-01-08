Silent & Live Auction Items (copy)

Italian night in for 6. Spaghetti & meatballs (well known for this recipe) with garlic bread, Italian style tea towels, pasta canisters, a red & white bottle of wine plus all the fixings. Pasta will be raw, to be boiled and spaghetti sauce with meatballs will be frozen. With my Great Grandmas recipe in card form. Homemade by: Amanda King-Eason.

Italian night in for 6. Spaghetti & meatballs (well known for this recipe) with garlic bread, Italian style tea towels, pasta canisters, a red & white bottle of wine plus all the fixings. Pasta will be raw, to be boiled and spaghetti sauce with meatballs will be frozen. With my Great Grandmas recipe in card form. Homemade by: Amanda King-Eason.

More details...