Silent & Live Auction Items (copy)

$500 Gift Certificate courtesy of Mountain Top Vacation Rentals in Canmore. To be used towards a minimum 2 nights stay at any of their properties.
$500 Gift Certificate courtesy of Mountain Top Vacation Rentals in Canmore. To be used towards a minimum 2 nights stay at any of their properties.
Jumbo water pillows
Free
2 Jumbo Chiroflow Original Fibre Water Pillows courtesy of Anodyne Chiropractic & Sports Therapy. #1 recommended Chiropractic pillow.
2 Jumbo Chiroflow Original Fibre Water Pillows courtesy of Anodyne Chiropractic & Sports Therapy. #1 recommended Chiropractic pillow.
Car Wash Package
Free
5 touchless car washes courtesy of Coop Gas Bar. Includes 1 Platinum, 2 Extreme, 1 Premium & 1 Regular.
5 touchless car washes courtesy of Coop Gas Bar. Includes 1 Platinum, 2 Extreme, 1 Premium & 1 Regular.
Remote Starter Hardware
Free
The iDataStart HC2352AC is the ultimate solution for maximum control, range and responsiveness. Featuring a pair of 2-way remotes offering up to 3,000 feet of range. The iDataStart HC2 is also programmable with up to 2 additional remotes plus telematics for smartphone control. $400 value.
Donated by: Blastaway Enterprises.
The iDataStart HC2352AC is the ultimate solution for maximum control, range and responsiveness. Featuring a pair of 2-way remotes offering up to 3,000 feet of range. The iDataStart HC2 is also programmable with up to 2 additional remotes plus telematics for smartphone control. $400 value.
Donated by: Blastaway Enterprises.
Nail or pedi service
Free
Full set of gel or acrylic nails courtesy of Kazanne Nails.
Full set of gel or acrylic nails courtesy of Kazanne Nails.
Coffee Gift Basket
Free
Gift basket with 2 large ceramic Wapiti Bean mugs (green and cream colored) & a bag of their freshly ground roasted coffee, courtesy of Wapiti Bean Co.
Gift basket with 2 large ceramic Wapiti Bean mugs (green and cream colored) & a bag of their freshly ground roasted coffee, courtesy of Wapiti Bean Co.
Scenic Helicopter tour
Free
Certificate for a 30 minute scenic helicopter tour in an Astar B2 helicopter, up to 4 people. Courtesy Mustang Helicopters Inc.
Certificate for a 30 minute scenic helicopter tour in an Astar B2 helicopter, up to 4 people. Courtesy Mustang Helicopters Inc.
Italian night in for 6
Free
Italian night in for 6. Spaghetti & meatballs (well known for this recipe) with garlic bread, Italian style tea towels, pasta canisters, a red & white bottle of wine plus all the fixings. Pasta will be raw, to be boiled and spaghetti sauce with meatballs will be frozen. With my Great Grandmas recipe in card form. Homemade by: Amanda King-Eason.
Italian night in for 6. Spaghetti & meatballs (well known for this recipe) with garlic bread, Italian style tea towels, pasta canisters, a red & white bottle of wine plus all the fixings. Pasta will be raw, to be boiled and spaghetti sauce with meatballs will be frozen. With my Great Grandmas recipe in card form. Homemade by: Amanda King-Eason.
$50 Shree Jee Gift Certificate (1 of 5)
Free
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Shree Jee Gift Certificate (2 of 5)
Free
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Shree Jee Gift Certificate (3 of 5)
Free
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Shree Jee Gift Certificate (4 of 5)
Free
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
Starting bid: $17.50
current bid $ 35.00 (colin f)
Minimum bid increments of $2.50
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
Starting bid: $17.50
current bid $ 35.00 (colin f)
Minimum bid increments of $2.50
$50 Shree Jee Gift Certificate (5 of 5)
Free
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB.
Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
Box of chocolate treats
Free
A box of treats courtesy of Blissful chocolate treats. Known for their chocolate dipped treats, customized treat boxes and mini desserts.
A box of treats courtesy of Blissful chocolate treats. Known for their chocolate dipped treats, customized treat boxes and mini desserts.
Ultimate Facial Package
Free
The ultimate facial package courtesy of Captivating Aesthetics Boutique and Wellness Centre. Leaving you feeling pampered and with glowing skin.
The ultimate facial package courtesy of Captivating Aesthetics Boutique and Wellness Centre. Leaving you feeling pampered and with glowing skin.
$100 PC Gift card
Free
$100 PC Gift card courtesy of Superstore
$100 PC Gift card courtesy of Superstore
$25 Browns Socialhouse Gift Card (1 of 2)
Free
$25 Gift Card courtesy of Browns Socialhouse Westgate.
Valued at $25
Current bid: $65 (Katherine c.)
Minimum bid increments of $1.25
$25 Gift Card courtesy of Browns Socialhouse Westgate.
Valued at $25
Current bid: $65 (Katherine c.)
Minimum bid increments of $1.25
$25 Browns Socialhouse Gift Card (2 of 2)
Free
$25 Gift Card courtesy of Browns Socialhouse Westgate.
Valued at $25
Current bid: $40(marty m)
Minimum bid increments of $1.25
$25 Gift Card courtesy of Browns Socialhouse Westgate.
Valued at $25
Current bid: $40(marty m)
Minimum bid increments of $1.25
Dental Gift Basket
Free
Gift basket courtesy of West Grande Prairie Dental. Includes 2 Philps power Sonicare 2300, rechargeable electric toothbrush. Soy wax candle and a bag of Brookside dark chocolate acai and blueberry.
Gift basket courtesy of West Grande Prairie Dental. Includes 2 Philps power Sonicare 2300, rechargeable electric toothbrush. Soy wax candle and a bag of Brookside dark chocolate acai and blueberry.
Mr. Mike Gift Basket
Free
Gift Basket courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual. Includes $200 Gift cards, 2 free appetizers coupons, water bottle, moose teddy, shot glass and a frisbee.
Gift Basket courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual. Includes $200 Gift cards, 2 free appetizers coupons, water bottle, moose teddy, shot glass and a frisbee.
Supplement King Basket
Free
V-pump is a caffeine free pre work out, the Amrap is a BCAA for muscle recovery. 100-store specialty box courtesy of Supplement King Westgate.
V-pump is a caffeine free pre work out, the Amrap is a BCAA for muscle recovery. 100-store specialty box courtesy of Supplement King Westgate.
$50 Boston Pizza Gift Card (1 of 4)
Free
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
$50 Boston Pizza Gift Card (2 of 4)
Free
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
$50 Boston Pizza Gift Card (3 of 4)
Free
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
$50 Boston Pizza Gift Card (4 of 4)
Free
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Oilers tickets
Free
Two tickets to see Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers. Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM@Rogers Place, section 110, row 6, seats 1 & 2. Courtesy of Elite Vac & Stream.
Two tickets to see Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers. Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM@Rogers Place, section 110, row 6, seats 1 & 2. Courtesy of Elite Vac & Stream.
Painted Portrait
Free
11x14 black and white portrait hand painted with Airbrush, courtesy of MJ Designs.
11x14 black and white portrait hand painted with Airbrush, courtesy of MJ Designs.
$100 Butcher Shop Gift Card
Free
$100 Beaverlodge Butcher Shop Gift Card, courtesy of Beaverlodge Butcher Shop.
$100 Beaverlodge Butcher Shop Gift Card, courtesy of Beaverlodge Butcher Shop.
Backpack
Free
Dakine backpack courtesy of Ernie's Sports Experts
Dakine backpack courtesy of Ernie's Sports Experts
Men's Asics shoes
Free
Men's size 10½ Asics Gel Kinsei Max Runners, courtesy of Ernie's Sports Experts.
Men's size 10½ Asics Gel Kinsei Max Runners, courtesy of Ernie's Sports Experts.
SodaStream
Free
SodaStream is the simplest way to carbonate your own beverages, courtesy of Canadian Tire.
SodaStream is the simplest way to carbonate your own beverages, courtesy of Canadian Tire.
Pamper her Gift Basket
Free
Pamper her basket includes shoulder wrap, milk jar candle & shower steamers, facial roller, bath salts, notepad, beach glass hand soap & $25 little petal co gift certificate all courtesy of Little Petal Co.
Pamper her basket includes shoulder wrap, milk jar candle & shower steamers, facial roller, bath salts, notepad, beach glass hand soap & $25 little petal co gift certificate all courtesy of Little Petal Co.
Cineplex tickets (1 of 2)
Free
2 Adult Cineplex tickets courtesy of Cineplex Grande Prairie.
2 Adult Cineplex tickets courtesy of Cineplex Grande Prairie.
Cineplex tickets (2 of 2)
Free
2 Adult Cineplex tickets courtesy of Cineplex Grande Prairie.
2 Adult Cineplex tickets courtesy of Cineplex Grande Prairie.
Milwaukee Cooler
Free
Milwaukee pack out cooler, gloves and hat, courtesy of Spirit River Fountain Tire
Milwaukee pack out cooler, gloves and hat, courtesy of Spirit River Fountain Tire
Permanent jewelry gift certificate
Free
$60 Gift Certificate for permanent jewelry, courtesy of The Clover Co.
$60 Gift Certificate for permanent jewelry, courtesy of The Clover Co.
Happy Gas Gift Basket
Free
Gift basket includes Yeti 20 oz rambler, $50 Canadian Tire Gift card, Pecan pie fruit & nut mix, 3 pens, 5 small hand towels, hat & stickers all courtesy of Happy Gas Inc.
Gift basket includes Yeti 20 oz rambler, $50 Canadian Tire Gift card, Pecan pie fruit & nut mix, 3 pens, 5 small hand towels, hat & stickers all courtesy of Happy Gas Inc.
Body piercing gift certificate
Free
$200 Gift Certificate for body piercing courtesy of Piercings by Jenn (queenofdiamonds.ca)
$200 Gift Certificate for body piercing courtesy of Piercings by Jenn (queenofdiamonds.ca)
Yeti cooler with booze
Free
Yeti cooler with a variety of booze courtesy of J & A Eason Mechanical and JKS Oilfield Services.
Yeti cooler with a variety of booze courtesy of J & A Eason Mechanical and JKS Oilfield Services.
$50 A&W Gift Cards
Free
Five $10 Gift Cards, courtesy of A&W
Valued at $50
Starting Bid: $17.50
Current bid: 38.00 (pauline)
Minimum bid increments of $2.50
Five $10 Gift Cards, courtesy of A&W
Valued at $50
Starting Bid: $17.50
Current bid: 38.00 (pauline)
Minimum bid increments of $2.50
$100 Mr. Mike's Gift Card (1 of 2)
Free
$100 Gift Card, courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual.
$100 Gift Card, courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual.
$100 Mr. Mike's Gift Card (2 of 2)
Free
$100 Gift Card, courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual.
$100 Gift Card, courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual.
$25 A&W Gift Certificates (1 of 2)
Free
Five $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Culligan Grande Prairie.
Five $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Culligan Grande Prairie.
$25 A&W Gift Certificates (2 of 2)
Free
Five $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Culligan Grande Prairie.
Five $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Culligan Grande Prairie.
Pink Oven Cake
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Uniquely designed Cake, courtesy of Pink Oven. A home-based bakery specializing in custom/wedding cakes & cupcakes. Picture is not exact.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Uniquely designed Cake, courtesy of Pink Oven. A home-based bakery specializing in custom/wedding cakes & cupcakes. Picture is not exact.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade Lemon Meringue Pie, courtesy of Amber Charest.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade Lemon Meringue Pie, courtesy of Amber Charest.
Rum Cake
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade Rum cake, courtesy of Amber Charest.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade Rum cake, courtesy of Amber Charest.
Cheesecake
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cheesecake, courtesy of Chelsea Boxshall.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cheesecake, courtesy of Chelsea Boxshall.
O.M.G. Cupcakes-6 pack
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
6 cupcakes, courtesy of O.M.G. Cupcakes. Picture is not exact.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
6 cupcakes, courtesy of O.M.G. Cupcakes. Picture is not exact.
Cater In Cake
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Handcrafted Cake, courtesy of Cater In.
Picture is not exact.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Handcrafted Cake, courtesy of Cater In.
Picture is not exact.
Coconut cream pies
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious coconut cream pies, courtesy of Adria Rowney.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious coconut cream pies, courtesy of Adria Rowney.
Cinnamon Buns (1 of 3)
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen.
Cinnamon Buns (2 of 3)
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen
Cinnamon Buns (3 of 3)
Free
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den.
Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen
DOOR PRIZE
Free
The door prize at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. For one of our lucky guests, courtesy of New Horizon Co-op. Values at $150
The door prize at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. For one of our lucky guests, courtesy of New Horizon Co-op. Values at $150
Add a donation for Velocity Volleyball Club U14 Royal
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!