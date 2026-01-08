Silent & Live Auction Items (copy)

Offered by
About this shop
$500 Gift Certificate courtesy of Mountain Top Vacation Rentals in Canmore. To be used towards a minimum 2 nights stay at any of their properties.
2 Jumbo Chiroflow Original Fibre Water Pillows courtesy of Anodyne Chiropractic & Sports Therapy. #1 recommended Chiropractic pillow.
5 touchless car washes courtesy of Coop Gas Bar. Includes 1 Platinum, 2 Extreme, 1 Premium & 1 Regular.
The iDataStart HC2352AC is the ultimate solution for maximum control, range and responsiveness. Featuring a pair of 2-way remotes offering up to 3,000 feet of range. The iDataStart HC2 is also programmable with up to 2 additional remotes plus telematics for smartphone control. $400 value. Donated by: Blastaway Enterprises.
Full set of gel or acrylic nails courtesy of Kazanne Nails.
Gift basket with 2 large ceramic Wapiti Bean mugs (green and cream colored) & a bag of their freshly ground roasted coffee, courtesy of Wapiti Bean Co.
Certificate for a 30 minute scenic helicopter tour in an Astar B2 helicopter, up to 4 people. Courtesy Mustang Helicopters Inc.
Italian night in for 6. Spaghetti & meatballs (well known for this recipe) with garlic bread, Italian style tea towels, pasta canisters, a red & white bottle of wine plus all the fixings. Pasta will be raw, to be boiled and spaghetti sauce with meatballs will be frozen. With my Great Grandmas recipe in card form. Homemade by: Amanda King-Eason.
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB. Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB. Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB. Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB. Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant Starting bid: $17.50 current bid $ 35.00 (colin f) Minimum bid increments of $2.50
$50 Gift voucher to Shree Jee Indian Restaurant, new restaurant downtown Grande Prairie, AB. Donated by: Shree Jee Indian Restaurant
A box of treats courtesy of Blissful chocolate treats. Known for their chocolate dipped treats, customized treat boxes and mini desserts.
The ultimate facial package courtesy of Captivating Aesthetics Boutique and Wellness Centre. Leaving you feeling pampered and with glowing skin.
$100 PC Gift card courtesy of Superstore
$25 Gift Card courtesy of Browns Socialhouse Westgate. Valued at $25 Current bid: $65 (Katherine c.) Minimum bid increments of $1.25
$25 Gift Card courtesy of Browns Socialhouse Westgate. Valued at $25 Current bid: $40(marty m) Minimum bid increments of $1.25
Gift basket courtesy of West Grande Prairie Dental. Includes 2 Philps power Sonicare 2300, rechargeable electric toothbrush. Soy wax candle and a bag of Brookside dark chocolate acai and blueberry.
Gift Basket courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual. Includes $200 Gift cards, 2 free appetizers coupons, water bottle, moose teddy, shot glass and a frisbee.
V-pump is a caffeine free pre work out, the Amrap is a BCAA for muscle recovery. 100-store specialty box courtesy of Supplement King Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two $25 Gift Cards courtesy of Boston Pizza Westgate.
Two tickets to see Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers. Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM@Rogers Place, section 110, row 6, seats 1 & 2. Courtesy of Elite Vac & Stream.
11x14 black and white portrait hand painted with Airbrush, courtesy of MJ Designs.
$100 Beaverlodge Butcher Shop Gift Card, courtesy of Beaverlodge Butcher Shop.
Dakine backpack courtesy of Ernie's Sports Experts
Men's size 10½ Asics Gel Kinsei Max Runners, courtesy of Ernie's Sports Experts.
SodaStream is the simplest way to carbonate your own beverages, courtesy of Canadian Tire.
Pamper her basket includes shoulder wrap, milk jar candle & shower steamers, facial roller, bath salts, notepad, beach glass hand soap & $25 little petal co gift certificate all courtesy of Little Petal Co.
2 Adult Cineplex tickets courtesy of Cineplex Grande Prairie.
2 Adult Cineplex tickets courtesy of Cineplex Grande Prairie.
Milwaukee pack out cooler, gloves and hat, courtesy of Spirit River Fountain Tire
$60 Gift Certificate for permanent jewelry, courtesy of The Clover Co.
Gift basket includes Yeti 20 oz rambler, $50 Canadian Tire Gift card, Pecan pie fruit & nut mix, 3 pens, 5 small hand towels, hat & stickers all courtesy of Happy Gas Inc.
$200 Gift Certificate for body piercing courtesy of Piercings by Jenn (queenofdiamonds.ca)
Yeti cooler with a variety of booze courtesy of J & A Eason Mechanical and JKS Oilfield Services.
Five $10 Gift Cards, courtesy of A&W Valued at $50 Starting Bid: $17.50 Current bid: 38.00 (pauline) Minimum bid increments of $2.50
$100 Gift Card, courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual.
$100 Gift Card, courtesy of Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual.
Five $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Culligan Grande Prairie.
Five $5 Gift Cards, courtesy of Culligan Grande Prairie.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Uniquely designed Cake, courtesy of Pink Oven. A home-based bakery specializing in custom/wedding cakes & cupcakes. Picture is not exact.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade Lemon Meringue Pie, courtesy of Amber Charest.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade Rum cake, courtesy of Amber Charest.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade delicious cheesecake, courtesy of Chelsea Boxshall.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. 6 cupcakes, courtesy of O.M.G. Cupcakes. Picture is not exact.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Handcrafted Cake, courtesy of Cater In. Picture is not exact.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade delicious coconut cream pies, courtesy of Adria Rowney.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen.
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen
Aucting Live at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. Homemade delicious cinnamon buns, courtesy of Melanie Friesen
The door prize at our Pub Night on March 7, 2024 at The Lions Den. For one of our lucky guests, courtesy of New Horizon Co-op. Values at $150
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!