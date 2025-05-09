Silent Auction #2

This copy is in very good condition, and is also a precious item to add to your library and, of course, to enjoy reading! Based on the scientific findings that the practice of the Transcendental Meditation technique reduces negative trends in society, Maharishi proclaims, "Through the window of science we see the dawn of the age of enlightenment", and embarks on a global tour to inaugurate "The Dawn" on five continents; firstly for the entire world on Jan. 12th, 1975, on Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, and on five continents over the following months. For North America, Maharishi inaugurated "The Dawn" on March 21st, 1975 at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa...Some of you were there!! "Creating an Ideal Society" provides a wonderful historical record of this campaign. There are many hours of enjoyable reading from cover to cover on this "Movement Masterpiece"! See a flip through of the book. Copy and paste this YouTube link into your browser:

This copy is in very good condition, and is also a precious item to add to your library and, of course, to enjoy reading! Based on the scientific findings that the practice of the Transcendental Meditation technique reduces negative trends in society, Maharishi proclaims, "Through the window of science we see the dawn of the age of enlightenment", and embarks on a global tour to inaugurate "The Dawn" on five continents; firstly for the entire world on Jan. 12th, 1975, on Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, and on five continents over the following months. For North America, Maharishi inaugurated "The Dawn" on March 21st, 1975 at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa...Some of you were there!! "Creating an Ideal Society" provides a wonderful historical record of this campaign. There are many hours of enjoyable reading from cover to cover on this "Movement Masterpiece"! See a flip through of the book. Copy and paste this YouTube link into your browser:

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