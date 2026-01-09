Silent Auction

Toys Hamper (Boys)

This exciting boys’ toys hamper is packed with fun and value, making it a great pick for kids who love action and adventure. The bundle includes a Nitro Circus Bike for outdoor fun, a Jeep Gladiator Remote Control Car for hours of play, and a stylish pair of Nike Dunk sneakers (Size 7) to complete the set.

Thoughtfully put together, this hamper is ideal for growing kids and makes for a fun surprise or practical pickup—all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Every bid on this item helps support BGC Fort McMurray programs that create safe spaces and positive experiences for children and youth in our community.

Includes:

• Nitro Circus Bike

• Jeep Gladiator Remote Control Car

• Nike Dunk – Size 7