Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This exciting boys’ toys hamper is packed with fun and value, making it a great pick for kids who love action and adventure. The bundle includes a Nitro Circus Bike for outdoor fun, a Jeep Gladiator Remote Control Car for hours of play, and a stylish pair of Nike Dunk sneakers (Size 7) to complete the set.
Thoughtfully put together, this hamper is ideal for growing kids and makes for a fun surprise or practical pickup—all while supporting a meaningful cause.
Every bid on this item helps support BGC Fort McMurray programs that create safe spaces and positive experiences for children and youth in our community.
Includes:
• Nitro Circus Bike
• Jeep Gladiator Remote Control Car
• Nike Dunk – Size 7
Starting bid
This delightful girls’ toys hamper is full of fun, creativity, and playful charm—perfect for little ones who love to imagine, play, and explore.
It’s a thoughtfully curated bundle that brings together active play and imaginative fun, making it a wonderful choice for kids—or a meaningful gift—while supporting a great cause.
Every bid on this item helps support BGC Fort McMurray programs that serve children and youth in our community.
Includes:
• Pixie Dust Tricycle
• Gabby’s Dollhouse (10 elements)
• 20-piece accessories set from Claire’s (hairbands, hair ties, glasses & more)
Starting bid
This authentic Canada Goose jacket (Size Small) is a high-quality winter essential, designed for warmth, comfort, and durability in Canadian conditions. The jacket comes with an authenticity card for added assurance.
With an original retail value of approximately $500, this item is being offered at a starting bid of $250, making it a great opportunity to secure a premium jacket while supporting a meaningful cause.
All proceeds from this item directly support BGC Fort McMurray programs that create safe spaces and opportunities for children and youth in our community.
Details:
• Brand: Canada Goose
• Size: Small
• Includes authenticity card
• Approx. retail value: $500
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little self-care with this Deluxe Facial from Skinns Cosmetics, valued at $200. This relaxing and rejuvenating facial experience is designed to refresh your skin while giving you a well-deserved moment of care.
Whether you’re looking to unwind, reset your skincare routine, or gift someone a pampering experience, this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy professional skincare while supporting a meaningful cause.
All proceeds from this item help support BGC Fort McMurray programs that serve children and youth in our community.
Details:
• Service: Deluxe Facial
• Provider: Skinns Cosmetics
Starting bid
This gaming set from GameStop, valued at approximately $100, is a fun pick for gamers of all ages. The bundle may include a Mario-themed game or gaming item (final details to be confirmed), making it a great addition for anyone who enjoys casual or family-friendly gaming.
Whether you’re shopping for a young gamer or adding to your own collection, this item offers entertainment value while supporting a great cause.
All proceeds from this item help support BGC Fort McMurray programs that provide positive, engaging experiences for children and youth in our community.
Details:
• Gaming set from GameStop
Starting bid
This exclusive Northern Lights–themed collection from LD Creations, valued at $200, is a beautifully curated set inspired by the magic and colours of the North. Thoughtfully crafted, these unique items reflect local creativity and make a meaningful keepsake or gift.
Perfect for those who appreciate handmade pieces, local art, or a touch of northern charm, this collection offers both beauty and purpose.
All proceeds from this item support BGC Fort McMurray programs that create safe spaces and opportunities for children and youth in our community.
Details:
• Exclusive Northern Lights–themed items
• Creator: LD Creations
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