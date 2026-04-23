Silent Auction for Camp Dakota

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Starting bid
ITEM #1 COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP
Men’s LARGE
Designed with an Active Fit, perfect for layering on cool days whether you're outdoors or on the go.
Retail Value: $109
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
ITEM #2 COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP
Men’s MEDIUM
Designed with an Active Fit, perfect for layering on cool days whether you're outdoors or on the go.
Retail Value: $109
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
ITEM #3 STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET
Men’s – Granite
A stylish and functional quilted shacket with snap closure—perfect for layering in cooler weather.
Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #4 SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET
Men’s SMALL
Lightweight insulated jacket with ribbed hem and collar—premium performance meets everyday style.
Retail Value: $310
Starting Bid: $100
Starting bid
ITEM #5 SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET
Men’s XXL
Lightweight insulated jacket with ribbed hem and collar—premium performance meets everyday style.
Retail Value: $310
Starting Bid: $100
Starting bid
ITEM #6 STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET
Women's SMALL (we have a GRANITE colour not navy as in the photo)
A versatile quilted layer combining comfort, warmth, and everyday durability.
Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #7 STORMTECH Men’s Antares Performance Hoody
Men’s SMALL – Colour: Cypress/Chive
Stay comfortable and ready for anything with the Antares Performance Hoody by STORMTECH. Designed for both casual wear and active performance, this versatile hoody features moisture-wicking fabric, a lightweight feel, and a modern athletic fit. The rich Cypress/Chive colour adds a stylish, earthy tone perfect for everyday wear or workouts.
Ideal for layering or wearing on its own, it’s the perfect blend of function, comfort, and style.
Retail Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
ITEM #8 STORMTECH BLACK SHERPA LINED CANVAS JACKET
Men’s XL (BLACK)
Rugged canvas exterior with warm sherpa lining—built for comfort and durability.
Retail Value: $190
Starting Bid: $65
Starting bid
ITEM #9 STORMTECH CREW SOFTSHELL JACKET
Men’s MEDIUM
A sleek, weather-resistant softshell jacket perfect for everyday wear.
Retail Value: $130
Starting Bid: $45
Starting bid
ITEM #10 STORMTECH MID-LENGTH QUILTED PUFFER
Women’s XS – Black
Warm, stylish, and functional winter layering piece.
Retail Value: $250
Starting Bid: $85
Starting bid
ITEM #11 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s SMALL – Light Grey
Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.
Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #12 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s XL – Light Grey
Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.
Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #13 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s MEDIUM – Light Grey
Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.
Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #14 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s LARGE – Light Grey
Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.
Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #15 CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP
Men’s LARGE
High-performance athletic layer designed for training and everyday wear.
Retail Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
ITEM #16 CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP
Men’s MEDIUM
High-performance athletic layer designed for training and everyday wear.
Retail Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
ITEM #17 SUPERCYCLE GNAR BMX BIKE
12” Frame / 20” Tires
Durable BMX bike built for fun, performance, and adventure.
Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
ITEM #18 T-FAL 6QT PRESSURE COOKER
Cook delicious meals faster while locking in flavour and nutrients—perfect for busy households.
Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $60
Starting bid
ITEM #19 DASH EVERYDAY STAND MIXER
3QT Bowl / 6 Speeds
Compact, powerful mixer perfect for baking and everyday kitchen use.
Retail Value: $165
Starting Bid: $60
Starting bid
ITEM #20 FISHER PRICE IMAGINEXT BATMAN SET
Engaging DC superhero playset designed for imaginative play and adventure.
Retail Value: $130
Starting Bid: $45
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