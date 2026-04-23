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Silent Auction for Camp Dakota

COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP Men’s LARGE item
COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP Men’s LARGE
$40

Starting bid

ITEM #1 COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP
Men’s LARGE

Designed with an Active Fit, perfect for layering on cool days whether you're outdoors or on the go.

Retail Value: $109
Starting Bid: $40

COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP Men’s MEDIUM item
COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP Men’s MEDIUM
$40

Starting bid

ITEM #2 COLUMBIA SWEATER WEATHER HALF ZIP
Men’s MEDIUM

Designed with an Active Fit, perfect for layering on cool days whether you're outdoors or on the go.

Retail Value: $109
Starting Bid: $40

STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET Men’s MEDIUM– Granite item
STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET Men’s MEDIUM– Granite
$60

Starting bid

ITEM #3 STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET
Men’s – Granite

A stylish and functional quilted shacket with snap closure—perfect for layering in cooler weather.

Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $50

SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET Men’s SMALL item
SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET Men’s SMALL
$125

Starting bid

ITEM #4 SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET
Men’s SMALL

Lightweight insulated jacket with ribbed hem and collar—premium performance meets everyday style.

Retail Value: $310
Starting Bid: $100

SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET Men’s XXL item
SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET Men’s XXL
$125

Starting bid

ITEM #5 SPYDER DIAMOND JACKET
Men’s XXL

Lightweight insulated jacket with ribbed hem and collar—premium performance meets everyday style.

Retail Value: $310
Starting Bid: $100

STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET Women's SMALL item
STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET Women's SMALL
$60

Starting bid

ITEM #6 STORMTECH TUNDRA QUILTED SHACKET
Women's SMALL (we have a GRANITE colour not navy as in the photo)

A versatile quilted layer combining comfort, warmth, and everyday durability.

Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $50

STORMTECH Men's Antares Performance Hoody item
STORMTECH Men's Antares Performance Hoody
$50

Starting bid

ITEM #7 STORMTECH Men’s Antares Performance Hoody
Men’s SMALL – Colour: Cypress/Chive

Stay comfortable and ready for anything with the Antares Performance Hoody by STORMTECH. Designed for both casual wear and active performance, this versatile hoody features moisture-wicking fabric, a lightweight feel, and a modern athletic fit. The rich Cypress/Chive colour adds a stylish, earthy tone perfect for everyday wear or workouts.

Ideal for layering or wearing on its own, it’s the perfect blend of function, comfort, and style.

Retail Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40

STORMTECH SHERPA LINED CANVAS JACKET Men’s XL item
STORMTECH SHERPA LINED CANVAS JACKET Men’s XL
$75

Starting bid

ITEM #8 STORMTECH BLACK SHERPA LINED CANVAS JACKET
Men’s XL (BLACK)

Rugged canvas exterior with warm sherpa lining—built for comfort and durability.

Retail Value: $190
Starting Bid: $65

STORMTECH CREW SOFTSHELL JACKET Men’s MEDIUM item
STORMTECH CREW SOFTSHELL JACKET Men’s MEDIUM
$50

Starting bid

ITEM #9 STORMTECH CREW SOFTSHELL JACKET
Men’s MEDIUM

A sleek, weather-resistant softshell jacket perfect for everyday wear.

Retail Value: $130
Starting Bid: $45

STORMTECH MID-LENGTH QUILTED PUFFER Women’s XS – Black item
STORMTECH MID-LENGTH QUILTED PUFFER Women’s XS – Black
$100

Starting bid

ITEM #10 STORMTECH MID-LENGTH QUILTED PUFFER
Women’s XS – Black

Warm, stylish, and functional winter layering piece.

Retail Value: $250
Starting Bid: $85

MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s SMALL – Light Grey item
MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s SMALL – Light Grey
$50

Starting bid

ITEM #11 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s SMALL – Light Grey

Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.

Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50

MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s Men’s XL – Light Grey item
MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s Men’s XL – Light Grey
$50

Starting bid

ITEM #12 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s XL – Light Grey

Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.

Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50

MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s Men’s MEDIUM – Light Grey item
MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s Men’s MEDIUM – Light Grey
$50

Starting bid

ITEM #13 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s MEDIUM – Light Grey

Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.

Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50

MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s Men’s LARGE – Light Grey item
MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET Men’s Men’s LARGE – Light Grey
$50

Starting bid

ITEM #14 MARMOT GRAVITY JACKET
Men’s LARGE – Light Grey

Lightweight fleece designed for comfort, warmth, and everyday wear.

Retail Value: $140
Starting Bid: $50

CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP Men’s LARGE item
CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP Men’s LARGE
$40

Starting bid

ITEM #15 CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP
Men’s LARGE

High-performance athletic layer designed for training and everyday wear.

Retail Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40

CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP Men’s MEDIUM item
CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP Men’s MEDIUM
$40

Starting bid

ITEM #16 CRAFT EVOLVE 2.0 FULL ZIP
Men’s MEDIUM

High-performance athletic layer designed for training and everyday wear.

Retail Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40

SUPERCYCLE GNAR BMX BIKE 12” Frame / 20” Tires item
SUPERCYCLE GNAR BMX BIKE 12” Frame / 20” Tires
$60

Starting bid

ITEM #17 SUPERCYCLE GNAR BMX BIKE
12” Frame / 20” Tires

Durable BMX bike built for fun, performance, and adventure.

Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $50

T-FAL 6QT PRESSURE COOKER item
T-FAL 6QT PRESSURE COOKER
$60

Starting bid

ITEM #18 T-FAL 6QT PRESSURE COOKER

Cook delicious meals faster while locking in flavour and nutrients—perfect for busy households.

Retail Value: $150
Starting Bid: $60

DASH EVERYDAY STAND MIXER 3QT Bowl / 6 Speeds item
DASH EVERYDAY STAND MIXER 3QT Bowl / 6 Speeds
$60

Starting bid

ITEM #19 DASH EVERYDAY STAND MIXER
3QT Bowl / 6 Speeds

Compact, powerful mixer perfect for baking and everyday kitchen use.

Retail Value: $165
Starting Bid: $60

FISHER PRICE IMAGINEXT BATMAN SET item
FISHER PRICE IMAGINEXT BATMAN SET
$45

Starting bid

ITEM #20 FISHER PRICE IMAGINEXT BATMAN SET

Engaging DC superhero playset designed for imaginative play and adventure.

Retail Value: $130
Starting Bid: $45

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