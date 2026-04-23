Silent Auction for Camp Dakota

ITEM #7 STORMTECH Men’s Antares Performance Hoody

Men’s SMALL – Colour: Cypress/Chive

Stay comfortable and ready for anything with the Antares Performance Hoody by STORMTECH. Designed for both casual wear and active performance, this versatile hoody features moisture-wicking fabric, a lightweight feel, and a modern athletic fit. The rich Cypress/Chive colour adds a stylish, earthy tone perfect for everyday wear or workouts.

Ideal for layering or wearing on its own, it’s the perfect blend of function, comfort, and style.

Retail Value: $120

Starting Bid: $40