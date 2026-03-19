Community of Caraway Parents Society Spring 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$75 retail value
Donated by Bent Stick Brewing
@bentstickbeer
Starting bid
$160 Retail Value
Donated by Modo Yoga Sherwood Park
@modoyoga_sherwoodpark
Starting bid
$325 retail value
Donated by Concrete Blonde
@concreteblondehairbody
Starting bid
$125 retail value
Donated by Choco-licious
@chocolicous_confections
Starting bid
$100 retail value
Donated by Homefield Soccer Centre
@homefieldturf
Starting bid
$100 retail value
Donated by Homefield Soccer Centre
@homefieldturf
Starting bid
$100 retail value
Donated by Homefield Soccer Centre
@homefieldturf
Starting bid
$450 retail value
Donated by KidStrong Sherwood Park
@kidstrong_
Starting bid
$500 retail value
Pair of Section 233 Drink Rail Tickets to April 16th Oilers vs Canucks Game
Donated by Molson
@molson
Starting bid
$500 retail value
Pair of Section 201 Tickets to April 16th Oilers vs Canucks Game
Donated by Labatt
@labattbreweries
Starting bid
$750 retail value
Donated by Lucere Dermatology
@lucereskin
Starting bid
$500 retail value
Donated by Lucere Dermatology
@lucereskin
Starting bid
$300 retail value
Donated by Ultra White Clinic
@ultrawhiteclinic
Starting bid
Donated by Ultra White Clinic
@ultrawhiteclinic
Starting bid
Donated by Ultra White Clinic
@ultrawhiteclinic
Starting bid
Donated by Ultra White Clinic
@ultrawhiteclinic
Starting bid
Donated by Ultra White Clinic
@ultrawhiteclinic
Starting bid
Donated by Ultra White Clinic
@ultrawhiteclinic
Starting bid
$250 retail value
Donated by UrbanNow
@urbannowcompany
Starting bid
$1,140 retail value
Donated by Frontline Academy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
@frontline_bjj
Starting bid
$100 retail value
Donated by The Makery Space
@themakeryspace
Starting bid
$65.94 retail value
Donated by Laser City
@lasercityyeg
Starting bid
$100 retail value
Donated by Fitset Ninja
@fitsetninja
Starting bid
$600+ retail value
Donated by Proximo Spirits, Bacardi Canada, Breakthru Beverage Company
Starting bid
$269 retail value
Donated by Prime Estate Cleaning Solutions
Starting bid
$300 retail value
Donated by Code Ninjas Sherwood Park
@codeninjassherwoodpark
Starting bid
$150 retail value
Donated by Red Bull
@redbull
Starting bid
$350 retail value
Donated by the Edmonton Stingers
@edmontonstingers
Starting bid
$225 retail value
Donated by Weekly Salon & Take Care Cafe
@weeklyyeg @takecarecafe
Starting bid
$500 retail value
Donated by Central Social Hall Ellerslie & Four Points by Sheraton Edmonton Gateway
@centralsocialhall @fourpointsedmontongateway
Starting bid
$50 retail value
Donated by Chickadee Farm Organic Herbs
@chickadeefarmherbs
Starting bid
$350 retail value (some purchase required)
Donated by Canadian Brewhouse
@thecanadianbrewhouse
Starting bid
$200+ retail value
Donated by Forza Yoga & Pilates
@forzayogapilates
Starting bid
$150 retail value
Anonymously donated by private sports memorabilia collector
Starting bid
$150 retail value
Anonymously donated by private sports memorabilia collector
Starting bid
$200 retail value
Donated by Flourish Fitness & Hanna Shiffer
@flourish.fitness.yeg @holistichanna_
Starting bid
$500 retail value
Donated by James H Brown & Associates - Alberta Injury Lawyers
@jameshbrowninjurylawyers
Starting bid
$400 retail value
Donated by Shoppers Drug Mart WEM
@shoppersbeauty @shoppersdrugmart
Starting bid
$1,000 retail value
Donated by Nurse Jackie at The Alchemy Room
@rn_nursejackie
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