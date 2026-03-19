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Community of Caraway Parents Society

About this event

Community of Caraway Parents Society Spring 2026 Silent Auction

Long sleeve graphic tee, Toque, 4 pack of Beer item
Long sleeve graphic tee, Toque, 4 pack of Beer
$25

Starting bid

$75 retail value

Donated by Bent Stick Brewing

@bentstickbeer

One Month Unlimited Pass item
One Month Unlimited Pass
$50

Starting bid

$160 Retail Value

Donated by Modo Yoga Sherwood Park

@modoyoga_sherwoodpark

Concrete Blonde Care Package item
Concrete Blonde Care Package item
Concrete Blonde Care Package
$100

Starting bid

$325 retail value

Donated by Concrete Blonde

@concreteblondehairbody

Choco-licious Luxury Chocolate Box item
Choco-licious Luxury Chocolate Box item
Choco-licious Luxury Chocolate Box
$40

Starting bid

$125 retail value

Donated by Choco-licious

@chocolicous_confections

1 Hour Open Field Rental 1/3 item
1 Hour Open Field Rental 1/3
$30

Starting bid

$100 retail value

Donated by Homefield Soccer Centre

@homefieldturf

1 Hour Open Field Rental 2/3 item
1 Hour Open Field Rental 2/3
$30

Starting bid

$100 retail value

Donated by Homefield Soccer Centre

@homefieldturf

1 Hour Open Field Rental 3/3 item
1 Hour Open Field Rental 3/3
$30

Starting bid

$100 retail value

Donated by Homefield Soccer Centre

@homefieldturf

15 Person Afternoon Party Package item
15 Person Afternoon Party Package
$125

Starting bid

$450 retail value

Donated by KidStrong Sherwood Park

@kidstrong_

Pair of Oilers vs Canucks Tickets - Regular Season Finale item
Pair of Oilers vs Canucks Tickets - Regular Season Finale item
Pair of Oilers vs Canucks Tickets - Regular Season Finale
$150

Starting bid

$500 retail value

Pair of Section 233 Drink Rail Tickets to April 16th Oilers vs Canucks Game

Donated by Molson

@molson

Pair of Oilers vs Canucks Tickets - Regular Season Finale item
Pair of Oilers vs Canucks Tickets - Regular Season Finale item
Pair of Oilers vs Canucks Tickets - Regular Season Finale
$150

Starting bid

$500 retail value

Pair of Section 201 Tickets to April 16th Oilers vs Canucks Game

Donated by Labatt

@labattbreweries

Clear & Brilliant Treatment item
Clear & Brilliant Treatment
$225

Starting bid

$750 retail value

Donated by Lucere Dermatology

@lucereskin

Skin Care Bundle item
Skin Care Bundle
$150

Starting bid

$500 retail value

Donated by Lucere Dermatology

@lucereskin

Deluxe Teeth Whitening Treatment item
Deluxe Teeth Whitening Treatment
$100

Starting bid

$300 retail value

Donated by Ultra White Clinic

@ultrawhiteclinic

$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 1/5 item
$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 1/5
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Ultra White Clinic

@ultrawhiteclinic

$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 2/5 item
$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 2/5
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Ultra White Clinic

@ultrawhiteclinic

$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 3/5 item
$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 3/5
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Ultra White Clinic

@ultrawhiteclinic

$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 4/5 item
$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 4/5
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Ultra White Clinic

@ultrawhiteclinic

$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 5/5 item
$100 Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate 5/5
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Ultra White Clinic

@ultrawhiteclinic

Oilers Neon Sign item
Oilers Neon Sign item
Oilers Neon Sign
$75

Starting bid

$250 retail value

Donated by UrbanNow

@urbannowcompany

6 Month Unlimited Membership item
6 Month Unlimited Membership
$300

Starting bid

$1,140 retail value

Donated by Frontline Academy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

@frontline_bjj

4 Person Open Play Package item
4 Person Open Play Package
$30

Starting bid

$100 retail value

Donated by The Makery Space

@themakeryspace

6 Game Laser Tag Package item
6 Game Laser Tag Package
$20

Starting bid

$65.94 retail value

Donated by Laser City

@lasercityyeg

5 Person Open Gym Package item
5 Person Open Gym Package
$30

Starting bid

$100 retail value

Donated by Fitset Ninja

@fitsetninja

Premium Liquor Basket - 12 Bottles item
Premium Liquor Basket - 12 Bottles item
Premium Liquor Basket - 12 Bottles item
Premium Liquor Basket - 12 Bottles
$100

Starting bid

$600+ retail value

Donated by Proximo Spirits, Bacardi Canada, Breakthru Beverage Company



5 Step Deep Carpet Clean item
5 Step Deep Carpet Clean
$80

Starting bid

$269 retail value

Donated by Prime Estate Cleaning Solutions

$300 Program Credit item
$300 Program Credit
$100

Starting bid

$300 retail value

Donated by Code Ninjas Sherwood Park

@codeninjassherwoodpark

Red Bull Racing Gear - toque & hoody item
Red Bull Racing Gear - toque & hoody item
Red Bull Racing Gear - toque & hoody
$45

Starting bid

$150 retail value

Donated by Red Bull

@redbull

4 x Edmonton Stingers Courtside Tickets item
4 x Edmonton Stingers Courtside Tickets
$100

Starting bid

$350 retail value

Donated by the Edmonton Stingers

@edmontonstingers

Oribe Candle + Fragrance & $25 Take Care Cafe GC item
Oribe Candle + Fragrance & $25 Take Care Cafe GC item
Oribe Candle + Fragrance & $25 Take Care Cafe GC
$70

Starting bid

$225 retail value

Donated by Weekly Salon & Take Care Cafe

@weeklyyeg @takecarecafe

Date Night Package - $150 Central GC + Hotel Room item
Date Night Package - $150 Central GC + Hotel Room item
Date Night Package - $150 Central GC + Hotel Room
$150

Starting bid

$500 retail value

Donated by Central Social Hall Ellerslie & Four Points by Sheraton Edmonton Gateway

@centralsocialhall @fourpointsedmontongateway

Organic Herbs Basket item
Organic Herbs Basket item
Organic Herbs Basket
$15

Starting bid

$50 retail value

Donated by Chickadee Farm Organic Herbs

@chickadeefarmherbs

20 Person Burger Bash item
20 Person Burger Bash
$100

Starting bid

$350 retail value (some purchase required)

Donated by Canadian Brewhouse

@thecanadianbrewhouse

One Month Unlimited Hot Yoga & Mat Pilates item
One Month Unlimited Hot Yoga & Mat Pilates
$60

Starting bid

$200+ retail value

Donated by Forza Yoga & Pilates

@forzayogapilates

Game Used Oilers Puck Autographed by Ryan Nugetn-Hopkins item
Game Used Oilers Puck Autographed by Ryan Nugetn-Hopkins item
Game Used Oilers Puck Autographed by Ryan Nugetn-Hopkins
$50

Starting bid

$150 retail value

Anonymously donated by private sports memorabilia collector

Framed Game Photo Autographed by Evan Bouchard item
Framed Game Photo Autographed by Evan Bouchard
$50

Starting bid

$150 retail value

Anonymously donated by private sports memorabilia collector

One Month Membership & One Hour Personal Training Session item
One Month Membership & One Hour Personal Training Session
$60

Starting bid

$200 retail value

Donated by Flourish Fitness & Hanna Shiffer

@flourish.fitness.yeg @holistichanna_

Four 1st Row Elks Home Opener 40 Yard Line Tickets item
Four 1st Row Elks Home Opener 40 Yard Line Tickets item
Four 1st Row Elks Home Opener 40 Yard Line Tickets
$150

Starting bid

$500 retail value

Donated by James H Brown & Associates - Alberta Injury Lawyers

@jameshbrowninjurylawyers

Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$100

Starting bid

$400 retail value

Donated by Shoppers Drug Mart WEM

@shoppersbeauty @shoppersdrugmart

Plexr Plasma Soft Cell Treatment item
Plexr Plasma Soft Cell Treatment
$200

Starting bid

$1,000 retail value

Donated by Nurse Jackie at The Alchemy Room

@rn_nursejackie

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!